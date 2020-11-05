Dean Ferguson earns Beamer’s No. 25 jersey for Saturday’s game vs. Liberty

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that linebacker Dean Ferguson will wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Tech’s contest vs. Liberty.

It will mark the first time that the Sterling, Virginia native has earned this honor.

Ferguson (6-2, 228), a key contributor on special teams units, has played in the games vs. NC State, Boston College and Wake Forest in 2020.

During his freshman season, Ferguson saw reserve duty in contests late in the season as well as featuring in the Belk Bowl against Kentucky.

