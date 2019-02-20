Deadline for transportation safety grant applications approaching

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Virginia DMV is accepting applications for grants to support programs throughout Virginia that strive to reduce traffic deaths and injuries.

The deadline for transportation safety grant submissions is Feb. 28.

The funding period for approved applications is Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020. Applicants selected for the program participate on a cost-reimbursement basis.

Interested applicants are required to participate in a pre-application workshop and then apply online at dmvNOW.com. To receive information about the mandatory workshop and guidelines for grant applications, and to gain access to the online application, applicants must contact the project monitor assigned to their area. Visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/safety/#resources/safety_contacts.asp for a list of project monitors.

Applications must support Virginia’s primary transportation safety goal of reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries resulting from traffic crashes. Programs receiving grant funds work toward increasing safety belt use; deterring drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving; and promoting motorcycle, pedestrian, bike, teen and senior driver safety.

DMV is responsible for administering the funds and has established measurable objectives for each of the nearly 500 grant requests awarded each year.

Future funding awards are determined by the potential impact on these established performance objectives. For complete guidelines, go to http://www.dmv.virginia.gov/webdoc/safety/grants/index.asp.

Some examples of previously funded grant programs are:

Checkpoint Strikeforce: A statewide campaign to combat impaired driving, combining media efforts with state and local law enforcement mobilization.

Click It or Ticket: A safety belt enforcement mobilization operated by the Virginia State Police and local law enforcement.

Street Smart: A campaign targeting drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists in northern Virginia that includes media relations, radio advertising, outreach events, digital efforts and increased law enforcement.

Related Content

Shop Google