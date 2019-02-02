Deadline for financial assistance to farmers due to trade tariffs is Feb. 14

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) encourages dairy and other farmers who were adversely affected by trade tariffs in 2018 to sign up for the Market Facilitation Program (MFP).

This program, administered by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, provides a direct payment to offset some of the losses growers experienced.

The sign-up period for MFP ends on February 14. Farmers should contact their local Farm Service Agency office immediately to apply for the assistance.