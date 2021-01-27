Deablo, Herbert representing Virginia Tech in Reese’s Senior Bowl

Virginia Tech will be represented by safety Divine Deablo and tailback Khalil Herbert in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

They are the 51st and 52nd Tech players to participate in the college football’s premier all-star game.

Weigh-ins were conducted on Tuesday morning with the game scheduled for Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on Saturday.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 pm ET with the game being televised by NFL Network.

Both Deablo and Herbert are on the National Team being coached by Brian Flores and the staff of the Miami Dolphins.

A team captain in 2020, Deablo was a first-team All-ACC selection. He posted 55 total tackles in 2020 despite missing two contests early in the season. He had 2.0 TFL and defended eight passes during the season and also forced a fumble. Deablo, who tied for the ACC lead with four INTs on the season, was the only conference player to do so in nine or fewer games played.

The Winston-Salem native wore the No. 25 jersey in the final game of his college career, a victory over Virginia (12/12) to win back the Commonwealth Cup, sealing the victory with an interception.

A third-team All-ACC selection as a running back, Herbert led the Hokies’ potent rushing attack with 1,182 yards on the ground, while his 107.5 ypg rushing average ranked second in the ACC. Hebert finished the season with six 100-yard rushing games.

The Fort Lauderdale native posted a season-best 207 rushing yards at Duke (10/10) as part of his record-breaking day that saw him accumulate 357 all-purpose yards. A second-team All-ACC all-purpose honoree, he racked up 1,791 all-purpose yards to rank third in the nation (1,182 rushing yards, 179 receiving yards and 430 kickoff return yards).

In addition, he was named to the ACC All-Academic Team.

