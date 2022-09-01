DEA warns public to beware of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ resembling candy
The Drug Enforcement Administration is advising the public of an alarming emerging trend of colorful fentanyl available across the United States, a “rainbow fentanyl” made to look like candy to children and youth.
In August, the DEA and law enforcement partners seized brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states.
“Rainbow fentanyl – fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes – is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said Anne Milgram, DEA administrator. “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”
About fentanyl
- Brightly-colored fentanyl is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk. Despite claims that certain colors may be more potent than others, there is no indication through DEA’s laboratory testing that this is the case. Every color, shape, and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous, according to a news release from the DEA.
- Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just 2 mg of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.
- Without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder.
- Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country.
- According to the CDC, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66 percent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
- Drug poisonings are the leading killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.
Fentanyl available in the United States is primarily supplied by two criminal drug networks, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, according to the DEA.
Last year, the DEA launched the One Pill Can Kill Public Awareness Campaign to educate Americans about the dangers of fake pills.
Additional resources for parents and the community can be found on DEA’s Fentanyl Awareness page.