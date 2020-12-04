Dax Hollifield earns Beamer’s No. 25 jersey for Saturday’s game vs. Clemson

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that linebacker Dax Hollifield will wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Tech’s contest vs. No. 4 Clemson.

It will mark the second time that the Shelby, N.C., native has earned this honor.

Hollifield is one of the Hokies’ top tacklers with 45 total efforts on the season. He has registered 1.5 sacks and also has two pass breakups in 2020.

In addition to playing both linebacker positions, he has started on special teams all season, playing a critical role.

In Hollifield’s first game wearing the 25 jersey, he tallied six tackles against Georgia Tech in 2018.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.

