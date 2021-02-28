Davidson tops shorthanded VCU, 65-57, to close out A-10 regular season

Sophomore forward Hason Ward and freshman guard Jamir Watkins each recorded double-doubles for VCU, but the shorthanded Rams dropped a 65-57 decision at Davidson Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Ward registered his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 boards. He also recorded a pair of steals and a block.

Watkins finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, and junior forward Vince Williams added 11 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Black and Gold (17-6, 10-4 A-10) before exiting with an injury with 9:59 remaining.

Luka Brajkovic led Davidson (12-7, 7-4 A-10) with 15 points.

VCU will open A-10 Tournament action on Friday, March 5 at 3:30 p.m. That contest will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

