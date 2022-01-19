Davidson rallies to top VCU at Siegel Center, 63-61

VCU senior forward Vince WIlliams Jr. poured in a team-high 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but a late run by Davidson helped push the Wildcats past the Rams, 63-61, in a hard-fought Atlantic 10 Conference contest Tuesday night.

Sophomore guard Ace Baldwin Jr. supplied 10 points, dished out a team-high seven assists and ripped five steals for the Rams (10-6, 3-2 A-10), while senior guard KeShawn Curry contributed 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field.

Williams connected on 4-of-7 from three-point range, tying a season-high total

Luka Brajkovic led all scorers with 19 points and added six rebounds to lead the Wildcats (15-2, 5-0 A-10).

VCU held a 59-53 lead with 5:23 remaining in the second half but a three-pointer from Brajkovic sparked a 9-0 run from the Wildcats that gave them 62-59 they would not surrender.

Foster Loyer hit a pair of free throws with 2:47 remaining to give Davidson a 60-59 lead. Curry pulled the Rams within 62-61 with a fast break layup with 16.6 left, but VCU could get no closer.