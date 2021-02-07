David Toscano, John Grisham among latest to endorse Terry McAuliffe for governor

Former House Minority Leader David Toscano and best-selling author John Grisham were among a group of Charlottesville-area residents to endorse Terry McAuliffe for governor this week.

“As Minority Leader in the House of Delegates, I worked closely with Terry, and I saw firsthand how dedicated he is to improving the lives of Virginians every day. I’m proud of the fights we took on together, especially fighting to expand Medicaid coverage to more than 400,000 Virginians,” Toscano said. “I know Terry will continue fighting boldly for all Virginians as our Commonwealth recovers from the economic and public health crises brought on by this unprecedented pandemic.”

“Now more than ever we need big, bold leaders who will help boost Virginia’s economy. I believe that Terry McAuliffe is the type of leader that our Commonwealth needs to rebuild the post-COVID economy and help Virginians get back to work,” said former Congressman L.F. Payne, who ran for lieutenant governor in 1998. “Terry knows how to bring jobs to Virginia – he created 200,000 good jobs as governor – and his comprehensive post-COVID recovery plan places an emphasis on protecting workers and rebuilding small business. That is exactly what we need right now.”

“The right to vote is the fundamental cornerstone of our democracy. Terry McAuliffe wasn’t afraid to challenge a racist Jim Crow-era law as governor and fight back against relentless Republican opposition to restore voting rights to more than 173,000 Virginians,” said former Charlottesville Mayor Rev. Alvin Edwards. “This is the type of bold leadership and vision Virginia deserves from our next governor. I’m proud to endorse Terry for governor because of his strong civil rights record and commitment to creating a more equitable Commonwealth.”

“Families across the Commonwealth have faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic that have intensified food insecurity to profound levels. Our recovery approach needs to be big, bold, and comprehensive, and address the short and long-term causes of the food security challenges Virginians are facing,” said food security advocate Renee Grisham. “Terry has demonstrated he has the bold vision and proven experience to get Virginians through this recovery. His plan to address food insecurity is the kind of thinking, vision, and approach our Commonwealth will need.”

“Virginia has made great strides when it comes to criminal justice reform and making our society more equitable, but we still have a long way to go. Virginia’s next governor must continue to put equity and second chances at the forefront of their criminal justice agenda, and that’s why I’m supporting Terry McAuliffe for Governor,” said author John Grisham. “As Virginia’s 72nd Governor, Terry took bold action and restored voting rights to 173,000 Virginians in the face of relentless Republican opposition. He knows that righting this century-old wrong is a moral civil rights issue and one we must address. I know he will continue to lead the Commonwealth forward.”

