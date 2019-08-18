David Church & Terri Lisa to perform at Court Square Theater

Court Square Theater welcomes the country duo David Church and Terri Lisa to the stage Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 pm.

Known as the star of RFD-TV’s ​ Midwest Country ​ for more than 10 years, David Church, along with his wife, Terri Lisa, have been lighting up TV sets throughout the US. Church is recognized for his authentic rendition of Hank Williams’ sound, and is hailed by music historians, celebrities, and family members as the “#1 tribute to Hank.” Church and Lisa have reignited a passion for traditional RETRO country music.

Church noted: “The success that I have had has come from the fans that so long for the traditional sound of country that they have heard in the past, but no longer find in mainstream country music.”

A recording artist, songwriter, and journalist, Terri Lisa sings lead and backup vocals with Church. The two have taken their country sound around the world.

Court Square Theater hosts David Church and Terri Lisa on Friday, Sept. 27. Doors open at 6 pm, with the show beginning at 7 pm. Tickets are $18 advance and $21 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Court Square Theater Music Series 2019 Lead Sponsor is James McHone Jewelry, with additional support from Series Sponsor VMRC.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg.

