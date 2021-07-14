Davenport & Company opens Staunton office

Davenport & Company LLC has opened its newest branch location in Verona with the hiring of Sarah Fowler, AAMS®, as first vice president-investments.

Fowler will be joined in the office, which is located at 59 Lee Highway, by client service associates Lorri Simmons and Lisa Aleshevich.

“The opening of Davenport & Company’s Staunton branch, which comes just one month after opening our first Valley office in Harrisonburg, coincides with the firm’s long-term strategic plan to increase our service capabilities and reach across the Mid-Atlantic,” said Lee Chapman IV, president and CEO of Davenport. “Davenport continues to move forward while remaining steadfast in our commitment to help clients build and grow their investment portfolios through our comprehensive suite of wealth management services.”

Fowler, who is Series 7 and 66 registered and licensed to offer life and health insurance and annuities, joins Davenport after eight years with Edward Jones, where she was a financial advisor. She specializes in helping clients grow, organize, protect, and transfer their wealth efficiently.

“We are extremely fortunate to be able to attract such a talented, experienced and established group of professionals with the additions of Sarah, Lorri and Lisa,” said William Barksdale, managing director and regional manager of the firm’s western branches. “For 158 years, our firm and associates have assisted clients with investment services, and we look forward to becoming a valued partner to our Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro neighbors and the surrounding communities.”

In addition to being recognized nationally for its leadership and industry contributions, for the past several years Davenport & Company has been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Virginia” by Virginia Business magazine; “Best Employers in North Carolina” by Business North Carolina magazine; a “Top Workplace” by the Richmond Times Dispatch; “Best of Virginia” by Virginia Living magazine; and in Coastal Virginia magazine’s “Best of: Readers’ Choice Awards.

Headquartered in Richmond, Davenport & Company LLC has 24 locations in Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and Maryland. The firm is 100-percent employee-owned and has more than 400 associates, including 185 Financial Advisors.

Davenport offers a wide range of investment services for individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities including comprehensive stock and bond brokerage, investment management, research, retirement and financial planning, insurance, public finance, and corporate finance.