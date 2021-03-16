Dave Paulsen out as George Mason basketball coach

George Mason has future endeavored men’s basketball coach Dave Paulsen after a 13-9 season in 2020-2021.

In six seasons with the Patriots, Paulsen posted an overall record of 95-91 (.510) and a 47-57 (.452) mark in the Atlantic 10.

“After an extensive review and evaluation of our men’s basketball program, I have decided to make a change in our leadership,” Mason Director of Athletics Brad Edwards said. “I am grateful for Dave’s commitment, tireless work and leadership in directing our program over the past six years. He did an admirable job in stabilizing our program. Every decision he has made centers around the well-being of our student-athletes and what is best for them both academically and athletically.

“Dave has represented our university and athletic department in a first-class manner and is very well-regarded among his peers in the basketball community. I wish Dave and Kathy the very best and thank them for their contributions to our university.”

Paulsen’s best single season win total was in 2016-2017, when the Patriots posted 20 wins en route to an appearance in the CBI Tournament.

Mason had a 13-9 overall record and an 8-6 mark in conference play during the 2020-2021 season. The Patriots finished sixth in the A-10 this past season. Paulsen’s best conference finishes in the A-10 were a pair of fifth-place finishes in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019.

The Patriots won a school-record 11 A-10 games in 2018-19.

An immediate national search will be conducted for the next men’s basketball head coach.

