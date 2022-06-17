Best Over 50s Dating Websites

No matter what you’ve heard or think, it’s never too late to find love. But, if you’re over 50 years old, you might be having a hard time meeting someone at local bars, cafes, or the park. Well, with all these technologies available at our fingertips, finding someone you can take on a date doesn’t have to be complicated.

There are plenty of online dating websites for over 50s dating, and some of them have helped thousands of singles find that perfect someone. You’ll be surprised when you realize how many people over 50s have the same problem as you do. Let’s take a look at the best over 50s dating sites where you can meet potential partners for a long-term relationship or simply a casual night out.

How to Choose The Best Over 50s Dating Site

Getting up to date with the latest dating apps is probably not on your mind all the time if you’re over 50. The chances are that you’re used to doing things the “old fashion way,” so you don’t even consider looking for a partner on an app or a website. Youth online dating involves a lot of slang and modern practices that are hard to pick up in your 50s, so it’s common for such people to steer clear of popular apps such as Bumble, Badoo, and others.

However, there are plenty of sites built for people just like you. They offer the same thing as most other popular dating sites out there, but they are specifically designed for single people over 50 years of age. Once you create an account and provide information about your interests and expectations, the platforms use advanced matchmaking algorithms to help you find the perfect match. That includes long-term and short-term relationships alike.

The most important thing to remember is that you should always state your intentions and expectations as clearly as possible, and the app will do most of the hard work for you. Of course, you’ll still have to communicate with your matches and work your magic, but at least you won’t spend weeks or even months going on dates with random people you don’t know anything about. ‘

Top 5 Over 50s Dating Websites

If you’ve already tried a few dating sites with no luck, that’s because most of them are full of fake profiles and scammers. Dating platforms that don’t have a strict verification process and an active customer support team usually don’t get the job done. The worst part is that you could spend weeks texting a match that turns out to be a fake.

There are plenty of such websites, but we don’t want to bother you with that. Instead, we researched the area for you, hoping to help you choose the best over 50s dating site according to your personal preference. We picked the top five platforms that have the best features, little or no fake profiles, and millions of active users all over the world. Here are the dating sites that actually deliver as promised.

1. Seeking – Best Sugar Baby Dating Site for Over 50

Seeking.com, or Seeking Arrangement as it was previously called, is a legit dating platform designed to help connect “sugar babies” with “sugar daddies” or “sugar mommies.” So, if you’re over 50 but you’re into younger partners, it’s one of the best platforms you can join.

Seeking has all of the features you want from a dating site. That includes a two-step verification process for extra security, background and income verification, and many others. That means that all 380,000 active users in the US are genuine, so there are plenty of dating options at all times. In addition, the site has 10 million members from all over the world, and 80% of them are sugar babies.

The site works like any other dating platform; however, female members can register and send messages for free, while sugar daddies have to get a premium subscription to communicate. With that said, if you’re a man, you can register for free and enjoy a 3-day free trial period, after which you have to pay $3 per day. You can also join Seeking.com using the Seeking Arrangement App, but only if you’re an Android user.

Pros: plenty of active profiles

plenty of active profiles various search filters

various search filters availability worldwide

availability worldwide verification process for safety

verification process for safety beautiful and user-friendly interface Cons: Visibility of inactive profiles

2. Match – Best Option For Relationship for Over 50s

Match.com is precisely the opposite of Seeking.com. It’s a dating site for older singles who are looking for a serious relationship, true love, and possibly even marriage. Everything about this site is designed to help users find a perfect match. For example, the platform’s algorithm gives you a compatibility rating every time you visit another profile. That makes it much easier to connect with people who share the same interests and views as yourself.

While you can join the platform for free, you can’t communicate with other members until you get a Premium subscription. However, once you do, you can communicate with matches using one of many available features. That includes video dating, instant messaging, emotes, etc. Match has been around for over 20 years, and it has matched tens of thousands of couples so far.

Pros: large base of profiles

large base of profiles high success rate

high success rate user-friendly interface Cons: restricted options for messaging

Match.com has 20 million members worldwide, and 4 million of them are from the US., The platform is so sure about its matchmaking capabilities that it’s willing to give you a free six-month premium membership if you don’t find a match using a premium subscription. Apart from offering an extensive filter feature, you can see who liked your profile, swipe for daily matches, add and view member photo galleries, and much more. If you want to get a premium subscription, you will have to pay $40,41 per month, but if it doesn’t work out, you can keep using the platform for free.

3. eHarmony – Over 50s Dating Site Focusing on Serious Relationships

eHarmony is one of those sites you must have heard of by now. It’s one of the largest and most popular dating platforms in the world, available in over 200 countries, with more than 66 million active members. Even though it’s not solely a dating site for people in their 50s, there are a few million users who are at least 50 years old.

eHarmony is not a good choice if you’re looking for casual relationships and one-night stands. The platform has built quite a reputation around serious relationships and marriage. It has been around for decades, and it’s considered one of the best over 50s dating sites in the world.

Pros: high chances of true compatibility

high chances of true compatibility serious candidates

serious candidates verified accounts Cons: no mystery

Like most other successful dating platforms, eHarmony also uses an advanced algorithm to help users find their perfect significant other. The algorithms consider all of the information you provide during registration, as well as your dating preferences. It takes less than 10 minutes to create a profile for free, but you have to get a premium subscription to send and receive messages. Premium membership will also allow you to view member photos, add matches to your favorites list, and even browse the user base anonymously.

Most registered users are into serious relationships, and you can find plenty of success stories in online reviews. You can even select the characteristics you prefer when looking for partners. There are about 15 of them, ranging from intellect, extraversion, and social values, to athleticism, exclusivity, and many others. eHarmony also comes in an app version that’s actually better than the site, but you’ll have to pay at least $35.90 per month.

4. Zoosk – Flexible Over 50s Dating Site For All Types of Relationships

Zoosk is another hugely popular dating site/app that’s been around for quite some time. It’s a place where a simple flirt can turn into a long-lasting relationship. It supports casual relationships, but it’s primarily designed for people looking for long-term relationships. Compared to other similar platforms, Zoosk is right in the middle when it comes to available features, price, and unique technologies.

The site has a couple of special features that will make your search for the right partner easier. The SmartPick Introductions via Behavior Matchmaking special feature, for example, monitors your behavior to learn more about your preferences. The goal is to help you find the ideal match as accurately as possible.

Pros: advanced filters

advanced filters real-time chats

real-time chats blog with advice and insights Cons: paid chat and messaging

Other than that, the site has a wide choice of matchmaking features such as customizable filters, quick likes, swiping, etc. You can create a profile for free, but you have to get a premium subscription if you want to message someone. Like most other sites on our list, Zoosk has plenty of users aged 50 and over. With that said, most of the members are aged 25 to 34, which is excellent if you prefer a younger partner. It takes only 5 minutes to register, after which you can browse user profiles, enter chatrooms, and enjoy everything the platform has to offer.

5. WhatsYourPrice – Interactive Dating Platform for Over 50s Dating

Last, but not least, we have a dating platform with a different approach to online dating. What’s Your Price is the best choice you can make if you’re tired of the classic online dating formula. Instead of matching users according to their preferences, What’s Your Price works like an auction where users place “bids” on other members, and those members pick who they want to “date.” Both parties have to agree and pay a symbolic amount to start the date.

Here’s how it works. Most female members are attractive single women looking for generous gentlemen. The men are expected to place bids or, in other words, pay for dates which usually include drinks and dinner. The minimum bid is $5, but there’s no limit whatsoever. With that said, the average price for most dates is between $25 and $50. However, most first dates average around $125 in the US.

Pros: no fee to pay

no fee to pay plenty of singles to choose from Cons: a challenging concept to comprehend

What’s Your Price doesn’t have a premium subscription. Instead, men are required to purchase credits they spend when using available features. The lowest amount of credits you can buy is 100, which will cost you $50. Once you buy credits, you can spend them on bidding, messaging, gifts, etc. You can register for free, but you’ll have to verify your email and a profile photo. The profiles are detailed, so you’ll get a lot of information when looking for a bid.

We have to make a disclaimer here and tell you that What’s Your Price is not an escort site! Winning a bid doesn’t mean that you’ll get lucky after the first date or even if there’s no chemistry involved. The site seems to have had a problem with fake profiles in the past few years, and customer support could use more agents. Other than that, it’s an interesting approach to over 50s dating for sure.

Best Over 50s Dating Site Conclusion

There you have it. These are some of the best online platforms for over 50s dating you can join today. Most of them allow you to create a profile and have a quick look for free, but you have to get a premium subscription or purchase tokens to unlock most features.

If you’re over 50, you can’t expect to get far in online dating without spending some cash on a premium membership. As they say, love has its price, and it’s always you who has to pay it. But, with a little bit of luck, you might find the love of your life! We wish you the best of luck!