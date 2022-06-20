Best Mature Women Dating Sites

With the evolution of online dating, mature women now have hundreds of different sites that they can use to find love.

While you might’ve thought that these dating sites are only for the ‘youngsters’, it’s actually one of the places where the old saying “age is just a number” applies.

No matter whether you are looking for a fling with a good-looking younger guy or are interested in dating mature women to share passion and companionship with, there is something for everyone.

In this article, we will go through some of the best mature women dating sites and help you in your search for true love.

5 Best Mature Women Dating Sites

Not enough time to go through our detailed dating site reviews? Don’t worry, here is a list of websites where you can find mature women for dating.

Seeking – Best Mature Women Dating Site Overall

Match – The Oldest Dating Site for Mature Women

eHarmony – Great for Finding Like-Minded Partners

Zoosk – Best Site for Serious Relationships

WhatsYourPrice – One of the Most Innovative Dating Platforms

Best Mature Women Dating Sites – Detailed Review

Online dating sites are one of the best ways for mature women to connect with people with whom they share similar interests.

However, not each dating site offers the same benefits.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best mature women dating sites on the market.

Seeking – Best Mature Women Dating Site Overall

Seeking (once known as SeekingArrangement) stands out as the oldest, most reliable, and overall best older women dating site in the industry.

This platform was officially launched in 2006, which gives it a huge edge in experience over its competitors. Currently, there are more than 10 million members actively using the platform.

It supports 140+ countries worldwide and it has even been endorsed by some of the most influential platforms like Playboy, CNN, The New York Times, Forbes, and more.

You can join Seeking free of charge, but to gain access to some additional perks that will help streamline your dating experience even further, you will have to subscribe for a premium membership.

One of the things we love about Seeking is that there is also a video chat feature. This means that you can talk to potential soul-mates even if they are currently residing in another country (or continent).

Even though this platform is better known for casual dating, finding a partner that wants to settle down is easier than you think.

Additionally, Seeking’s user ratio is incredible, which adds even more to the reliability and security of this mature women dating app.

Match – The Oldest Dating Site for Mature Women

Even if you’ve never used any sort older women dating site, chances are that you have heard about Match.com. This platform was launched in 1993, which makes it the oldest dating app in the world.

Unlike Tinder and other popular dating apps, Match uses a different system – a ‘catalogue-style’ approach.

Instead of swiping potential love interests left or right, you can go through all the matches that are active and send a message to anyone that you find interesting (or handsome).

Even though Match.com isn’t strictly for mature women dating, you can easily filter your preferences using the ‘Discover’ button.

For instance, you can set up parameters like age, location, and hobbies, and get even more granular by applying reverse match, mutual interest, and distance features.

Overall, finding a man that matches your dating criteria is extremely simple.

The platform interface is user-friendly and all of the sections and information are well-organized, which makes the whole process easier for dating app beginners.

Also, Match.com is considered one of the safest apps because it does a tremendous job of removing fake and suspicious accounts.

The only downside of this mature women dating app is that it costs a bit more than its competitors. You can subscribe for one month ($36), three months ($20 per month), and six months ($18 per month).

Although, there is a free trial that you can use to test out whether it’s the right platform for your dating needs.

eHarmony – Great for Older Women Dating

“Are they really asking me all of these questions?!”

This will probably be one of your first thoughts when making an account on eHarmony. However, it’s worth it, trust us.

eHarmony is actually the first dating app in the world that integrated a scientific approach to matchmaking, using some of the most advanced mathematic algorithms to get the job done right.

This is why it includes these lengthy questionnaires, it helps the platform find precise matches that share the same interests and hobbies as you.

With over 15 million matches each day, it’s the perfect place for mature women to find hookups, serious relationships, or anything between.

Once you register, eHarmony will quickly prepare a list of potential matches that you can review and pick out the person that you find attractive.

However, you will have to pay a certain price to unclick these matched profiles. There are four membership plans included – one-month plan ($59.95), six-month plan ($39.95 per month), a one-year plan ($18.95 per month), and a two-year plan ($9.95).

Zoosk – Best Site for Serious Relationships

For those ladies that are a bit more interested in finding a serious relationship, as opposed to one-night stands and casual hookups, Zoosk may be the ideal platform.

Zoosk is a dating app that is tailored to serious women looking for like-minded individuals that are ready to settle down.

Even though there are men who are looking for something a bit more casual, there is a much higher chance that you will run into someone close to your age that is willing to commit.

Currently, Zoosk has over 40 million active users in more than 90 countries worldwide, which makes it one of the most comprehensive dating platforms.

Additionally, it’s one of the rare dating apps that use behavioral matchmaking technology to find compatible partners.

So far, they have built a stellar reputation in the dating community and stand as one of the safest platforms due to its advanced security measures.

While Zoosk isn’t focused solely on mature dating, the user base is so large that there is bound to be someone who fits your dating criteria.

To see who likes your profile and send messages, you will have to pay for a premium membership.

WhatsYourPrice – One of the Most Innovative Platforms for Mature Women Dating

Launched in 2010, WhatsYourPrice is the world’s first online dating auction site.

So far, it has managed to match more than 700,000 men and women, and it currently has a few million active members.

WhatsYourPrice uses a much different system compared to the dating apps we have gone through up until now.

Here’s how things work.

Women spend both time and money getting ready for dates. Buying makeup, clothes, getting hair and nails done, and so on, just to impress the men they are going out with.

WhatsYourPrice believes that these women should be compensated for their hard work – thus, the auction. Men (or reverse) bid on the woman they want to go out with and send offers for first dates.

In essence, they are paying for the woman’s time.

Now, while this may sound a bit shady and “escort-y”, the platform says that it’s the complete opposite. They explain that this system allows men to work their way to the top, which lets the women know how seriously they are taking the date.

The men have a chance to prove their value and commitment, which is something similar to what used to be standard practice in the past.

In the old days, men would bring a specific present to fathers of their love interests to try to persuade them to go on a date.

One of the major benefits of this system is that mature women have a higher chance of meeting successful men with whom they can settle down.

Mature Women Dating Sites – Best Tips

If this is your first time using a dating site, it might feel a bit scary and overwhelming at first.

That’s why we have prepared some of the best tips you can use in your online search for love.

Pick the Right Platform

With thousands of different dating sites to choose from, picking the right one might feel like searching for a needle in the haystack.

One of the first things you need to remember is that not all sites are suitable for mature women dating.

You should start by narrowing down the list to the ones that are specifically designed for mature women and then move on to researching the reviews, pricing, and features.

Communicate Which Type of Men You’re Interested In

Nowadays, there is really no need for anyone to hide their sexual desires or be ashamed of wanting something specific.

With that said, no matter which platform you choose, you should clearly explain which type of man you are looking for.

Are you interested in younger guys or do you want to see men that are closer to your age?

Each platform uses a unique algorithm, and by specifying your interests, there is a much higher chance for the algorithm to find your perfect match and eliminate the profiles that don’t fit your criteria.

Include Lots of Details

The whole point of using a dating site is to find the most compatible person to go out on a date with.

Hence, it’s important that you include lots of details about yourself and work on creating a thorough profile.

Describe yourself, talk about your hobbies, expectations, and interests, and don’t be afraid to also include dating preferences.

Talk to Other Members

It’s always advised to talk with other members on the platform to maximize the chances of finding a partner.

Even if you don’t find someone particularly interesting, be open about it – who knows, you might find a great friend along the way.

Mature Women Dating Sites – Benefits

Let’s face it, traditional dating is becoming harder and harder for mature women in this modern age, especially since clubs and bars aren’t even half-filled with mature men as they used to be.

This is why using a mature women dating site has so many benefits.

Here are a few.

Specific User Base

Different dating sites cater to different people. The same principle applies to mature women dating sites.

To put it simply, you can easily find matches that suit your personality and interests, strike up a conversation with them, and see how it goes from there.

Before you even start communicating with them, you basically know that they have pretty much the same intentions as you do.

Convenience

Overall, online dating is much more convenient than traditional dating.

You can find partners that match your criteria from the comfort of your own home, instead of spending hours getting ready to go to a bar or club, and sometimes not even meeting anyone interesting.

Also, if you are looking for younger men, it’s much more appropriate to do it online and avoid any awkward situations in the club.

The Verdict

By using online dating apps, mature women now have more opportunities than ever to find a compatible partner, no matter the age.

However, finding the right platform requires putting in a certain amount of research and going through different reviews. You don’t want to end up subscribing to a platform only to realize that it’s not suitable for your dating needs.

After spending hours analyzing all the different dating sites, the one that we found works best for mature women is Seeking.