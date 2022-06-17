10 Best Gay Dating Apps in 2022

Traditional dating can be overwhelming for straight people, but it’s even much so for the LGBTQ+ community.

Even though gay marriages have been widely legalized over the last few years and the acceptance for the community has grown much stronger around the world, it’s still not that easy to find someone compatible.

Luckily, popular gay dating apps offer plenty of new opportunities.

No matter if you’re looking for someone to settle down with or just a casual hookup, online dating platforms have something for everyone.

Best LGBTQ Dating Apps 2022 Reviewed

But, which is the best gay dating app for your preferences?

In this article, we will list some of the most popular options at the moment and review each one so you have a better idea of what they’re all about.

10 Best Gay Dating Apps 2022 – Detailed Review

Without further ado, let’s get into the details of these dating platforms.

Seeking – Best Gay Dating App Overall

Currently regarded as the best gay dating app in the LGBTQ+ community, Seeking offers everything you need to find a suitable partner.

While this popular dating platform used to be focused solely on sugar daddies, it has evolved into much more than that.

With 40 million registered members and an extremely diversified user base, gay folks can meet someone like-minded fairly quickly.

Seeking was officially founded in 2006, which means that it has almost two decades of experience in the online dating industry, and it’s something that gives it a huge advantage over its competitors.

The platform is supported in over 140 countries worldwide, but the highest number of gay users are located in the US and the UK.

You can open an account and browse through the platform for free, but to send messages and start matching with other people, you’ll need to open up your wallet.

Pros: plenty of active profiles

plenty of active profiles various search filters

various search filters availability worldwide

availability worldwide verification process for safety

verification process for safety beautiful and user-friendly interface Cons: Visibility of inactive profiles

In case you click with someone who doesn’t live in your local area, Seeking also offers a video chat feature to help you stay connected.

While most people on the platform are looking for something casual, finding someone for a serious relationship isn’t out of the question – just make it clear what you’re looking for.

The positive user reviews confirm that Seeking is safe and trustworthy, but in case you’re still skeptical, you should know that it was endorsed by some of the most influential companies in the world.

This includes Playboy, The New York Times, Forbes, and many more.

Match –Gay Dating App with a Great Reputation

Launched in 1993, Match is pretty much the pioneer of dating apps.

Considering that it has so many years of experience, it’s no surprise that it managed to establish such a great reputation in the community.

What sets it apart from other popular gay dating apps is the ‘catalogue-style’ interface.

Grindr, Tinder, and most of the other gay dating apps work by swiping left/right to match with partners. This isn’t the case in March.

Pros: large base of profiles

large base of profiles high success rate

high success rate user-friendly interface Cons: restricted options for messaging

Here, you can take a look at all the active members and send a message to anyone that piques your interest.

There are currently more than 2 million active gay members on this popular gay dating app, so finding someone suitable shouldn’t be very hard.

Additionally, you can also set parameters like age and hobbies to find people with similar interests.

Match is great for beginners since the interface is user-friendly and you won’t have trouble navigating through the platform.

eHarmony – Best Gay Dating App for Serious Relationships

Even though eHarmony was first launched in 2000 as a dating app for straight Christians, it has become much more diversified over the years.

To be specific, the LGBTQ+ community started using this dating app in 2009 and a high percentage of them were able to find a partner to settle down with due to the advanced matchmaking system.

While you will have to answer a series of questions during the registering process, trust us when we say it’s worth it.

eHarmony is the first-ever platform to introduce a scientific approach to matchmaking and it’s what resulted in so many successful matches over the years.

Pros: high chances of true compatibility

high chances of true compatibility serious candidates

serious candidates verified accounts Cons: no mystery

Unlike other platforms on the list, the gay folk on this platform are looking for much more than just casual hookups, most of them want to settle down and start families.

Furthermore, you can also include compatibility points and personal preferences to streamline the matching process.

One of the main downsides of eHarmony is the price. To actually send messages and meet other people, you will have to pay a hefty amount.

But, considering that there is a high chance you will find someone serious, it’s worth it.

Zoosk – Great for Younger Generations

With more than 50 million users, Zoosk isn’t solely a gay dating app, but finding members of the LGBTQ+ community shouldn’t be hard in such a large user base.

Additionally, the vast majority of the user base is people in their mid-20s, which makes this platform great for younger generations.

No matter if you are looking for one-night stands, serious commitments, or something in between, you will be able to find it on Zoosk.

Pros: advanced filters

advanced filters real-time chats

real-time chats blog with advice and insights Cons: paid chat and messaging

To take a look at matches you can either use the ‘Carousel’ or the ‘SmartPick’ feature that provides you with personalized matches. Also, there is the ‘Mega Flirt’ tool that you can use for sending same the same messages to multiple users.

While sending hearts and emoticons is free, you will need to subscribe to a premium membership to send direct messages.

WhatsYourPrice – The Most Innovative Gay Dating App

If you’re looking for something a bit more different than the stereotypical matchmaking system, you might be interested in what WhatsYourPrice has to offer.

On this platform, you will have to win an auction to take someone on a date.

Most people usually spend hefty amounts of money when getting ready for dates and this dating app focuses on compensating for their expenses.

Pros: no fee to pay

no fee to pay plenty of singles to choose from Cons: a challenging concept to comprehend

If you find someone that seems intriguing (or just handsome), you will only get to meet them if you are the highest bidder in the auction.

In essence – you are paying for their time.

This is a great way to let the other side know that your intentions are serious, while the person on the other end of the auction has a chance to meet rich and successful partners.

Bumble – One of the Largest LGBTQ+ User Bases

Originally, the main idea behind Bumble was to create a dating app in which women would be the only ones who could send messages and initiate conversations.

However, once Bumble merged with Chappy (another dating app), the user base got much bigger and the number of LGBTQ+ members largely increased.

While for heterosexual relationships women are the ones who can start a conversation, there is no rule when it comes to homosexual communication.

Pros: The 24-hour time-limit does encourage users to be proactive in making communication

The 24-hour time-limit does encourage users to be proactive in making communication Bumblebff and BumbleBizz allow the dating app to be used for other purposes

Bumblebff and BumbleBizz allow the dating app to be used for other purposes Many of the social media connections needed to start using the app ensure some measure of safety, as social networks are another layer of filtering out fake Bumble users Cons: Profiles lack the personal touch, reducing information to the absolute basics

Profiles lack the personal touch, reducing information to the absolute basics Anyone wanting to join needs a Facebook account

Anyone wanting to join needs a Facebook account Fake profiles are rare but do exist

On a Bumble profile, you can include a short biography, talk about your hobbies, and add up to six photos. Even though the profile isn’t very detailed, you can connect your Spotify account to show other members what kind of music you’re into.

One of the main things you have to remember about this gay dating app is that there is a 24-hour window in which you can start chatting with a match. After that, if none of you send a message, the conversation will disappear altogether.

Tinder – Best Gay Dating App for Casual Hookups

Even if you’ve never used an online dating app in your life, chances are that you’ve heard of Tinder.

Tinder has more than 50 million active users, and while most of the members are straight, there are a huge number of gay members as well.

While there are lots of exclusively gay dating apps on the market, none of them can match Tinder’s user base size and popularity.

Pros: no fee to pay

no fee to pay plenty of singles to choose from

plenty of singles to choose from Have a passport feature, which allows you to change countries Cons: Keeps adding bad updates

Due to the updates that took place in recent years, users can now list their gender identities for more successful matchmaking.

Tinder is especially good for those of you that want to meet gay people in your local area and hook up, but it can also be a downside in case you want to stay somewhat anonymous.

The vast majority of members are between 18 and 36, which is something you should keep in mind before registering on the platform.

Grindr – The Most Popular Gay Dating App

When it comes to popularity, there isn’t a gay dating app in the world that can stand toe-to-toe with Grindr.

Supported in 200+ countries around the world, Grindr has been the go-to app for gay people looking for quick sex for years now.

While the platform doesn’t forbid lesbians from joining, you should know that the vast majority of users are single gay men.

All of the features on the app can be used by free users, but you will need a premium membership to access some of the more advanced perks.

Pros: It gives homosexual, bisexual, transgender, and queer persons a voice.

It gives homosexual, bisexual, transgender, and queer persons a voice. Uses GPS to track down members of the LGBTQ community.

Uses GPS to track down members of the LGBTQ community. The registration process is straightforward. All you have to do now is fill in a few blanks.

The registration process is straightforward. All you have to do now is fill in a few blanks. The app safeguards the user’s privacy.

The app safeguards the user’s privacy. Users can opt for a friendship-only connection or a love relationship.

Users can opt for a friendship-only connection or a love relationship. A person can search for another user using criteria such as age, location, and so on.

A person can search for another user using criteria such as age, location, and so on. Chatting with other members is an option.

Chatting with other members is an option. It enables a user to block someone who offends him. Cons: The majority of users on this app are looking for a casual meetup for a physical relationship, rather than friendship or a committed commitment.

The app may hang up from time to time, requiring you to close it and reopen it.

The matchmaking system is location-based, which means you will be able to quickly find someone in your area to go out with.

Lastly, Grindr also has one of the most robust security systems in the online dating industry and does a tremendous job at eliminating fake accounts and scammers.

OkCupid – Budget-Friendly Gay Dating App

OkCupid is one of the most comprehensive gay dating apps seeing that includes 20 orientation options and 22 gender options.

And, while there are straight people using OkCupid, there are far more LGBTQ+ members actively matching.

There is even an “I don’t want to see or be seen by straight people” option that allows you to strictly filter out the people you want to meet.

The interface has a very modern and sleek design, which adds a dose of seriousness, something that apps like Grindr and Tinder don’t really include.

Pros: The OkCupid website is incredibly user-friendly, allowing customers to dive deeper and explore unlimited possibilities.

The OkCupid website is incredibly user-friendly, allowing customers to dive deeper and explore unlimited possibilities. Search options are extensive, bringing out the most compatible results for you to choose from.

Search options are extensive, bringing out the most compatible results for you to choose from. It is one of the greatest free dating sites because it is completely free to search for potential companions and send messages to them.

It is one of the greatest free dating sites because it is completely free to search for potential companions and send messages to them. The paid membership has two tiers, each with its own set of benefits, allowing you to realize your ambition.

The paid membership has two tiers, each with its own set of benefits, allowing you to realize your ambition. With more than 20 sexual orientations and 12 gender identities in its arsenal, OkCupid caters to everyone. Cons: Anyone, regardless of your desires, can send you a message on the OkCupid website.

Visitors occasionally complain about the excessive subscription fees compared to other forums in the field.

You must upgrade your membership to receive messages, which acts as a barrier.

There are a lot of fraudulent accounts because registration is free.

Additionally, the algorithm that OkCupid incorporates is extremely robust and it’s able to deliver matches based even on the tiniest details you included during the sign-up questionnaire.

Once you are matched with someone, the app will provide you with a compatibility score. This allows you to check out the things you have in common with the potential partner, but also see the things you might disagree on.

HER – Best Gay Dating App for Lesbians

Unfortunately, lesbians still have lots of issues with men bothering them on online dating sites, even though they clearly explain what they’re looking for.

HER found a way to solve this.

By opening up a gay dating app solely for queer women, lesbians all around the world have more opportunities than ever to meet someone that fits their dating criteria.

Pros: HER has a large number of users. You will find someone who shares your interests, someone who will meet you and have a wonderful time wherever you are.

HER has a large number of users. You will find someone who shares your interests, someone who will meet you and have a wonderful time wherever you are. There is no limit to how many messages you can send. You have the freedom to write to as many people as you like.

There is no limit to how many messages you can send. You have the freedom to write to as many people as you like. Even for free users, there are numerous options for meeting new people. The functionality isn’t limited in any way.

Even for free users, there are numerous options for meeting new people. The functionality isn’t limited in any way. You can get more useful and fascinating features if you upgrade to a Premium account. Cons: When using the app, you will frequently be prompted to upgrade to a Premium subscription. This is both annoying and distracting.

When searching with the free edition of the HER app, the only filters accessible are age and location.

Even though there are some fake accounts created by men that slip through the cracks, the platform does a good job of removing most of them.

Aside from finding potential partners, HER can also help you locate lesbian events that are taking place in your area (parties, meetups, etc.).

Most of the features are available to free accounts, but to acquire the full list of people who have liked your profile, you will have to pay for a premium membership.

10 Best Gay Dating Apps 2022 – The Takeaway

Nowadays, members of the LGBTQ+ community have more options than ever when it comes to meeting like-minded individuals.

With hundreds of online dating platforms that were designed specifically for gays, your only problem will be picking the best one.

After reviewing dozens of platforms and checking out their pricing, features, and security measures, the one that stands out as the best gay dating app at the moment is Seeking.