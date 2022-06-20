Best Dating Apps For Teens in The UK

Online dating is becoming increasingly popular among the youth. Teenagers are showing a massive interest in meeting new friends and potentially their crush using one of many available dating apps. However, most such apps are not designed for young people under 18.

The good news is that some companies also realized that teenagers have needs, so they created special apps designed for teens. So, if you’re in your teens and live in the UK, here’s a quick overview of the best dating apps for teens UK. Let’s jump right into the details!

Top 10 Best Dating Apps for Teens UK

1. Seeking – Altogether The Best Dating App for Teens

Seeking is one of the most popular dating apps for teens looking for an older, successful counterpart known as a sugar daddy or mommy. As such, it’s only an option if you’re 18 and older. As a “sugar baby,” you can create a profile for free, and after you’ve verified your identity, you can send and receive messages for free. On the other hand, sugar mommies and daddies have to get a paid subscription to communicate with sugar babies.

Seeking has over 10 million active members worldwide, most of whom come from the US and the UK. About 80% of all members are sugar babies, so plenty of young, attractive people are looking for a dating arrangement. That said, most members are looking for a casual fling rather than a serious relationship. If you decide to get the premium membership, you will get access to all advanced features and increased chances of meeting a sugar daddy/mommy. The pricing plan starts at $3.33 a day, or $99.99 a month.

Pros: Ideal for finding an experienced older counterpart

Excellent security features

Detailed background verification for sugar mommies/daddies

Simple navigation Cons: Not the place for finding true love

Some sugar babies are escorts in disguise

Presence of fake profiles

2. Match – One of the Best Dating Apps For Teens Looking For True Love

Match.com is the exact opposite of Seeking. It’s a teen-friendly dating app promoting serious relationships, friendships, and true love. The platform is created to help users find a perfect match using the compatibility rating feature. Once two members are matched, they can communicate using one of many available features. However, only premium members can send and receive messages, so you’ll have to spend at least $21.84 per month (roughly 18 pounds).

When it comes to online dating, Match has a track record of over 20 years. The platform has connected millions of singles throughout the years, so it’s worth checking out if you’re looking for a serious relationship. If you fail to find a perfect match within the duration of your first subscription, Match will extend your membership for the next six months for free.

Regarding features, Match is definitely one of the best dating apps for teens. The search filter feature allows you to specify the age, location, looks, and many other details, making it easier to find that special someone. Most of the 8 million premium members come from the US, but a few hundred thousand are also in the UK.

Pros: 20+ years of successful matchmaking

Over 20 million users worldwide

6-month free membership if you don’t find a match

Access to Match platform sister sites

Fantastic profile builder feature Cons: Presence of fake profiles

Complicated subscription cancellation

Male members vastly outnumber females

Hard to get refunds

3. eHarmony – The Best Dating App For Teens Looking For a Serious Relationship

eHarmony has built quite a reputation in the world of online dating. It’s popular among the younger and the older generation alike. Over 30 million members use the app daily, hoping to find someone they can love and cherish. The goal of eHarmony is to enrich your life by connecting you with like-minded people. That’s possible only due to the advanced matchmaking system called the Compatibility Matching System.

You don’t have to worry about running into fake profiles and scammers because the RelyID system verifies every user upon profile creation. If you’re in your teens and new to online dating, you can always read the online dating advice blog to get some expert tips. When looking for a match, you have plenty of filters to choose from, and the chances are that you’ll find someone local for a date. It’s important to know that eHarmony supports over 20 gender options and is LGBT+ friendly.

eHarmony is one of the world’s largest and most active online dating communities. However, to become a member, you’ll have to pay about 30 GBP per month.

Pros: Advanced verification system

Extremely active dating community

Advanced matchmaking system

Easy to use Cons: The trial version is useless

Cancellation is complicated

Be ready for a lengthy signup process

4. Zoosk – Dating App for All Types of Relationships

Zoosk is one of the best dating apps for teens looking for a casual hookup and a serious relationship. It’s a platform that promotes casual dating that could lead to a long-term relationship. Even though it’s not solely a dating app for teens, about a third of the 40 million registered users are between 18 and 24.

The app has many unique features designed to help you find the best match. For example, Zoosk’s Behavioral Matchmaking learns about your preferences over time to help you find a better match. If you join this dating platform, you won’t have to worry about scammers and fake profiles because they are deleted immediately. Once you find someone you like, there are multiple contact features at your disposal.

Zoosk allows you to create a profile for free, but if you want to contact someone, you must get a paid subscription. The starting plan is only $12.50 a month, and most users find a partner within their first subscription. It takes only 5 minutes to create an account, and we recommend that you download the Zoosk dating app to get the best experience possible.

Pros: Excellent mobile app

40 million users worldwide

Almost no fake profiles

Affordable Cons: Unresponsive customer support

Many members are inactive

5. WhatsYourPrice – One of The Most Unique Dating Apps for Teens UK

What’s Your Price brings something different to the online dating table. Instead of looking and working like any other traditional dating app, this platform requires users to outbid each other to land a date. It’s not as massive as most other popular dating apps for teens UK, but tens of thousands of members are from England and the EU.

Most of the male members are in their 30s and 40s, and many want to meet young, attractive women they can date. Once they express their generosity by bidding on a date, they get the chance to meet the young hottie in person. With that said, What’s Your Price is not an escort website. When both parties agree to go out on a date, there is no promise of intercourse if there’s no chemistry involved.

Anyone can join the platform for free, but male members have to get credits they can use to bid on dates. 100 credits cost $50, and the average price for landing a date is about $125. What’s Your Price is an interesting dating site that clearly defines its purpose and intentions. So, if you’re in your late teens looking for an older gentleman, this site can help you make money while dating.

Pros: A great approach to online dating

Users buy credits instead of a monthly membership

You get refunds if your date doesn’t show up

Suspicious accounts are deleted immediately Cons: Some members don’t show up on dates

Some members want to get paid outside of the app

There are some escorts in disguise

6. Yubo – One of The Most Popular Dating Apps For Teens UK

Yubo is an exclusive dating app designed only for teenagers. It’s available for everyone 12 and above. The app was known as Yellow in the past, and it feels like a mix between Tinder and Snapchat. No matter where you go if you’re in your teens, Yubo will pop up as one of the best recommendations, and for a reason.

The swipe feature makes it easy to find someone you want to talk to. If both parties match, they can start a video call, exchange messages, chat, etc. Since the app supports minors, it has many advanced safety features designed to keep creepers away. That includes cell phone verification, email verification, etc.

Most members on Yubo are looking for friendship or a casual date; however, the swipe feature makes it easy to deny someone you could have fun with. There’s also an issue with Android users, who don’t have access to all features, unlike iPhone users. So, if you have an Android phone, Yubo might not be the best choice.

Pros: Most members are aged between 12 and 20

Advanced security features

Ease of use Cons: Android users can’t use all features

Many teens use it as a casual hookup site

7. Hot or Not – One of the Best Dating Apps For Teens

We all know the game “Hot or Not” and the dating app sharing the same name works pretty much the same way. Once you register a profile, other users rate your looks by looking at your photos. You have to be 18 years old to become a member, and it’s important to know that tall obscenities and pornographic content are 100% prohibited.

Hot or Not has been around since 2000 and has used the same approach since its beginnings. Users rate other members from 1 to 10, and the platform currently has close to 400 million registered users worldwide. There are at least a million active members at any given time, so you shouldn’t have difficulty finding a few near you.

Most members are there to meet new friends or chat with hot young people worldwide. You can start a private chat whenever you match with someone to get to know each other better. You can get a 3-day trial to try the app, after which you’ll have to obtain a paid subscription for $12.99 a month.

Pros: Close to 400 million members worldwide

The app works perfectly on all devices

A ton of unique features

Turns online dating into an interactive game Cons: Users must be 18 or older

Similar to Tinder

Male members have to subscribe to unlock messaging

8. Skout – One of the Best Dating Apps for Teens Looking For Friendship

Skout is one of the most popular dating apps for teens UK. It has an age limit of 17, so it’s hugely popular among young adults, university kids, and high school students. Some use it to find dates, but most members are there to meet new friends and have fun chatting with strangers.

Surprisingly enough, Skout has many exciting features you wouldn’t expect. For example, members can go live and stream their sessions to other users. They can also watch live streams and chat with other users from the same area on one “local” news feed. In addition, the app uses an advanced age detection engine that’s supposed to block older users from joining.

Skout is well aware of the dangers of talking to strangers online, so they are doing everything in their power to prevent the exploitation of teenagers. A team of dedicated workers keeps their eyes on every user account, and when they recognize a problem, they ban the user permanently.

Pros: An excellent option for meeting local people

Advanced security measures

Many unique features

The ability to stream live videos

The App works on both Android and iOS devices Cons: Some adults manage to slip under the radar

Navigation is a little confusing

Best Dating Apps For Teens in The UK- Conclusion

As you can see, there are plenty of dating apps for teens you can try right now. Some focus on friendships; others connect young adults with older, successful counterparts. Whatever your goal might be, there are many online platforms you can use to meet new friends in the UK or simply have some fun chatting with strangers. If you don’t mind getting a paid subscription, you might even find someone you can love for the rest of your life!