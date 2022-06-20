8 Best Cougar Dating Apps UK in 2022

Cougar Dating Apps UK in 2022

Dating a cougar is one of the things you’ll find on most boys’ bucket lists.

This type of dating has become increasingly popular in the last few decades, especially due to movie characters like Mrs. Robinson in “The Graduate” and Norma Desmond in “Sunset Boulevard”.

However, some people still find older women that are dating younger men “weird” or think that those relationships aren’t healthy.

To overcome this stigma and find a cub whose energy and enthusiasm will match theirs, many older women use cougar dating apps.

A cougar dating app offers you a thousand more options than going to a bar or a club, but picking the best one isn’t as easy as it may seem.

In this article, we will list the best cougar dating apps UK and review each one in detail to help you reach the right decision.

8 Best Cougar Dating Apps UK in 2022 – Quick Outline

Picking out a cougar dating app requires quite a bit of research – you’ll need to check out which features they offer, how much they cost, and whether the overall security measures are acceptable.

Here is a quick outline of the 8 best cougar dating apps UK free that you can check out at a glance:

Seeking – Overall the Best Cougar Dating App UK

Match – The Oldest Cougar Dating App

eHarmony – Great Cougar Dating App for Serious Relationships

Zoosk – Largest Number of Single Young Men

WhatsYourPrice – The Most Unique Cougar Dating App

Passion – Cougar Dating App for Finding Like-Minded Individuals

CougarLife – Specifically Designed for Cougar Dating

ToyboyWarehouse – Great for Casual Cougar Dating

8 Best Cougar Dating Apps UK in 2022 – Detailed Review

Now, time to check out the details of the cougar dating apps we listed above.

Let’s dive in.

Seeking – Overall the Best Cougar Dating App UK

Formerly known as SeekingArrangement, this platform stands out from the competition when it comes to advanced features, safety, and overall experience in the cougar dating industry.

Seeking was founded in 2006, and even though it’s never been solely a cougar dating app, the large and diversified user base makes it suitable for anyone.

There are more than 12 million active users from over 140 countries around the world, but the vast majority of them are located in the United Kingdom and the US.

One of the things that add to its credibility is the fact that it was endorsed by some of the world’s most renowned platforms such as Playboy, The New York Times, Forbes, and CNN.

Pros: plenty of active profiles

plenty of active profiles various search filters

various search filters availability worldwide

availability worldwide verification process for safety

verification process for safety beautiful and user-friendly interface Cons: Visibility of inactive profiles

Joining the dating site is completely free and you can browse around it without having to pay for anything. However, to send messages and see who liked your profile, you’ll need a premium membership.

In case your cub doesn’t live nearby, you can always use the video chat feature to stay in touch.

While Seeking is mostly used by those that are interested in casual dating and hookups, it’s not impossible to find someone serious.

Lastly, it should be noted that the user ratio and reviews are extremely positive, which proves that this cougar dating app is reliable and safe.

Match – The Oldest Cougar Dating App

When it comes to experience, it’s pretty difficult to match (pun intended) a platform that has been around longer than Google.

Match was launched in 1993 and unlike the modern dating apps (Tinder, Bumble, Badoo, etc.), it uses a traditional catalogue-style system instead of swiping.

This allows you to check out each registered member on the platform and cherry-pick the cubs that seem interesting and handsome.

While Match is much more than just a cougar dating platform, with millions of users only in the UK, finding a cub won’t take much time.

To streamline the search process, you can use the ‘Discover’ button and sort members via age, location, interests, and more.

Match is also very suitable for beginners due to its user-friendly interface and great organization of columns and features.

Also, it stands as one of the safest cougar dating apps UK free simply because fake accounts and spammers rarely find their way through the cracks.

Pros: large base of profiles

large base of profiles high success rate

high success rate user-friendly interface Cons: restricted options for messaging

With that said, you should note that Match is one of the pricier cougar dating apps – a one-month subscription is $36, a three-month subscription is $20 per month, and a six-month subscription is 18$ per month.

But, the upside is that there is a free trial that you can take advantage of to see whether the platform is the perfect match for you (again, pun intended).

eHarmony – Great Cougar Dating App for Serious Relationships

eHarmony deserves a special mention for one specific reason – it has the most robust matchmaking system in the cougar dating industry.

Because of this, you will encounter a much longer list of questions than you would on other platforms, but it’s what allows it to spark relationships that will last for longer periods.

There are even compatibility ratings provided with each person you match, so you can check out beforehand whether they fit your dating criteria.

Pros: high chances of true compatibility

high chances of true compatibility serious candidates

serious candidates verified accounts Cons: no mystery

Additionally, eHarmony is one of the most affordable cougar dating apps UK, and even though you do need a premium membership to communicate with others, the price is much lower.

Apart from connecting you with cubs or cougars, this platform also displays events in your area that you might find interesting based on your profile.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that eHarmony offers some great security measures as well. There have been zero to no complaints about users being matched with scammers or fake accounts.

Zoosk – Largest Number of Single Young Men

If you want to be spoiled for choice, Zoosk might be the ideal cougar dating platform for you.

Currently, it has more than 50 million active members, with a large percentage coming from some of the UK’s biggest cities (London, Glasgow, Manchester, etc.).

You can sign up for an account in a matter of minutes and then go through all the cubs and cougars living in your local area.

Pros: advanced filters

advanced filters real-time chats

real-time chats blog with advice and insights Cons: paid chat and messaging

The platform offers a rather simple matchmaking system and it doesn’t involve answering dozens of different questions. You just have to provide the basic information (name, email, photo, etc.). and start scrolling through potential matches.

While you might think that the members are mostly looking for something casual and one-night stands (considering the huge user base), it’s actually the opposite. Many users have reported meeting rather serious partners through Zoosk.

As with most cougar dating apps UK, you will have to subscribe to a premium membership to gain access to messaging and other features.

WhatsYourPrice – The Most Unique Cougar Dating App

Looking for something unique and innovative, and you want to avoid all the traditional online dating platforms? WhatsYourPrice might be the ideal platform for you then.

On this cougar dating app, you don’t swipe for potential partners – you bid for their time on auctions.

Simply put, the cougars place themselves on auctions, while the cubs place bids to take them out on a date. As you can assume, the highest bidder wins the date.

Pros: no fee to pay

no fee to pay plenty of singles to choose from Cons: a challenging concept to comprehend

While some may think that this sounds quite a bit like escorting, the founders have stated that it’s nothing of the sort.

They say that the auction is simply a way to show the cougars which cubs mean business and will take the date seriously.

For cougars, this kind of system works great because not only will they find energetic young men, but they will also wound up with the most successful in the bunch.

Notably, WhatsYourPrice was founded by the same company that launched Seeking, which means that it shares its robust matchmaking system and cutting-edge safety.

Passion – Cougar Dating App for Finding Like-Minded Individuals

When searching for cubs, youth isn’t the only factor you should take into consideration. Instead, you should also strive to find someone who shares similar hobbies, tastes, and enthusiasm.

Passion is one of the cougar dating apps that helps you do just that.

As the name suggests, this platform is highly focused on your passions and finding individuals that have similar ones.

When joining the platform, you will have to answer questions related to your taste in music, movies, literature, food, and more. This allows the website to find your perfect partner.

Pros: With around 90 million registered members worldwide, it has a sizable user base.

There are numerous types of engagements to choose from.

The website provides amazing customer service and assistance.

The website provides a number of free services.

There are other filters available on the site, including age, sexual orientation, and geography. Cons: Men may have difficulty hooking up with the women of their choosing due to the high male-to-female ratio.

Men may have difficulty hooking up with the women of their choosing due to the high male-to-female ratio. Passion.com does not have any mobile applications. It acts as a deterrent because most individuals are on the go and want to connect in this manner.

Passion.com does not have any mobile applications. It acts as a deterrent because most individuals are on the go and want to connect in this manner. Several fraudulent accounts have been discovered on the site.

The overall atmosphere on Passion is pretty relaxed and there are millions of active members currently using the platform.

No matter whether you are a cougar in the “hunt” for a cub, or a cub looking for an exciting relationship with a cougar, the platform will undoubtedly help you find the right match.

CougarLife – Specifically Designed for Cougar Dating

Unlike most of the platforms we listed, CougarLife was created specifically for older women who are looking to snatch younger dudes.

This means that no matter which profile you stumble upon, you will know the reason they joined the platform.

The user base is entirely made out of cubs and cougars, so you can forget about the idea of tip-toeing your way into cougar dating.

Currently, there are around 7 million active users, with around 15% of them coming from the UK and over 100,000 new members joining each month.

If you’re a cougar, then you will be glad to hear that the number of young males drastically outpaces females. CougarLife will undoubtedly spoil you with choices.

Pros: A simple and straightforward registration procedure

Membership is completely free.

Profiles of members can be seen quickly and easily.

App is fully working on mobile devices.

Features that are great for flirting and breaking the ice. Cons: A limited number of complimentary copies are available.

A limited number of complimentary copies are available. Premium membership is prohibitively expensive.

Premium membership is prohibitively expensive. User profiles that have not been verified

On this dating website, you won’t feel like you are doing anything wrong since all the users agree that age is just a number that shouldn’t come between true connection and love.

Additionally, CougarLife goes out of its way to grow into something larger than just a niche dating platform.

As they say on their official website, the platform aims to reduce the stigma that surrounds cougar dating. You can find numerous blogs and articles on the website that normalize this type of dating and explain its dynamics.

In summary, CougarLife is a reliable platform that will surely help you find a suitable cub or cougar.

ToyboyWarehouse – Great for Casual Cougar Dating

ToyboyWarehouse is one of the most popular cougar dating apps UK free.

This online dating platform was founded in 2006, which makes it one of the first websites that focuses solely on cougar dating.

With over a decade of experience, Toyboy Warehouse has established a great reputation and quite a large user base full of young men and older women.

What’s more, it’s supported only in the UK, which means you are much more likely to find someone in your local area, especially if you live in one of the bigger cities.

Pros: Live-Chat

Live-Chat The website is well-known.

The website is well-known. Profiles are kept private by default. Cons: There is no evidence of identification verification.

There is no evidence of identification verification. It is not possible to report spam profiles.

It is not possible to report spam profiles. There are no payment methods that are anonymous.

And, you won’t have to worry about dealing with older men and repeating over and over again that you’re not interested since the site only allows communication between cubs and cougars.

Even before cougar dating became mainstream, Toyboy Warehouse has been a huge supporter of age-gap relationships and encourages older women to pursue younger men.

No matter if you’re searching for true love or a passionate one-night stand, Toyboy Warehouse has got you covered.

The advanced search features help you sort out the exact type of cougar or cub you are interested in and see which ones live in your local area.

Once you find someone suitable, you can get their attention by sending creative cards, winks, or leave a great first impression by coming up with a captivating first message.

8 Best Cougar Dating Apps UK in 2022 – The Verdict

Feeling embarrassed about wanting to date younger men is a thing of the past.

With so many cougar dating apps available, you can avoid looking for cubs in your local bars and clubs, but instead pursue them online.

The only difficult part about all of this is finding the right platform that suits your dating criteria.

Our recommendation is that you check out Seeking because of its variety of features and reasonable price, but if you’re looking for some sort of alternative, you will undoubtedly find it on our list.