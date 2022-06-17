Simple Guide to Choosing the Best Free Dating Sites in the UK

With a rapid digitalization moving many aspects of life online, dating is no exception. There are now more than 1,400 online dating sites in the UK, from Match.com to eHarmony, so how can you know which will be home to the most appropriate dating profiles for you?

Take time to check out the list of the best free online dating sites in the UK that we have prepared for you. Don’t worry, because there’s always something for everyone.

List of the 7 best free dating sites in the UK:

Seeking – Best Sugar Baby Dating Site in the UK Match.com – Overall Best Free Online Dating Site UK eHarmony – Most Trusted Free Dating Sites UK Zoosk- Best Free Online Dating Sites Uk for Local Dating WhatsYourPrice – Time Saving Best Free Dating Sites Uk OkCupid – Free Dating Site with Best Dating Algorithm Telegraph Dating – Best-known Mature Free Dating Sites

Seeking- Best Sugar Baby Dating Site in the UK

Seeking.com is an elite dating site with over 20+ million registered members. It is also known as Seeking Arrangement, which promotes and features dating and relationship opportunities.

Seeking is perfect for both men and women, but anyone can join. After registering, you get the free membership, but you’ll need to upgrade to a premium membership if you want to increase your chances of meeting a successful partner.

Pros: plenty of active profiles

plenty of active profiles various search filters

various search filters availability worldwide

availability worldwide verification process for safety

verification process for safety beautiful and user-friendly interface Cons: Visibility of inactive profiles

Other features worth mentioning that Seeking offers are chat, a VIP room only for verified profiles, enhanced security such as 2FA, etc. In addition, Seeking also has great filters such as online status, registration date, country, and more.

Match.com- Overall Best Free Online Dating Site UK

Match.com is one of the world’s most popular and widely used online dating websites, including its enormous popularity in the UK, with around 3 million registered users. You can find it on anyone’s list of top 10 free best dating sites in the UK since anyone can get lucky.

Match.com is not a 100% free dating app, but it offers many free features like viewing user profiles, matching, and sending winks to other users. However, the paid version offers more features, including a smart search to help you find a match based on location and personality traits. Additionally, it includes ice-breaker games and in-person events, which can help people figure out how to get into dating!

Pros: large base of profiles

large base of profiles high success rate

high success rate user-friendly interface Cons: restricted options for messaging

You can also select preferences such as height or body type, so you’ll be matched only with those who fit your criteria. Although becoming a member is free, you must be a paid subscriber to send and receive messages.

Match.com offers free adult dating for straight and same-sex couples, and it’s popular among older generations, although it’s suitable for people of all age groups.

Match.com puts on regular singles events exclusively for their subscribers, so you don’t have to resign yourself to a lifetime of video chats. In addition, because the site is so popular, it attracts a broad demographic. So, your chances of finding someone you like are much higher.

eHarmony- Most Trusted Free Dating Sites UK

eHarmony is among the best free dating apps in the UK, with roughly 5 million UK users. However, its main targets are straight men and women between 35 and 55 looking for a real relationship. Therefore, this is not the place for a casual hookup.

Registration at eHarmony is a little more complicated than other dating apps, but once you complete it, the app is very easy to navigate and can be used on the go.

Pros: high chances of true compatibility

high chances of true compatibility serious candidates

serious candidates verified accounts Cons: no mystery

The app doesn’t offer a search function or a swipe feature, but it highlights users’ profiles that are compatible with yours, and you get daily matches based on your preferences. Importantly, with the eHarmony free plan, you get unlimited matches, and you can send and receive smiles, greetings, and ice-breakers.

eHarmony is free to download and register an account. However, if you want the full experience the app can provide, you need to get a membership for a monthly fee of £9.95.

It’s claimed that someone finds love every 14 minutes on average on eHarmony, based on the statistics.

Zoosk- Best Free Online Dating Sites Uk for Local Dating

With over 35 million members and 3 million messages sent daily, Zoosk is ranked as one of the top dating sites on the market.

Zoosk is a great choice for casual dating or and finding a serious relationship, including some people on there just looking to hook up.

Currently, you can use Zoosk in over 80 countries, being translated into 25 different languages. Among all Zoosk members, you can find most people from the United States, followed by France, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Zoosk follows a traditional online dating app where users create their profiles, upload photos, answer a couple of questions about themselves, and share what they’re looking for in a relationship. Then, Zoosk will use this information to show you matches that might be a good fit for you. Therefore, if you see someone you like, you can send them a message!

Pros: advanced filters

advanced filters real-time chats

real-time chats blog with advice and insights Cons: paid chat and messaging

Generally, Zoosk does have a swipe feature in case that’s something you’re looking for, but definitely, it’s not the focal point of the app.

When it comes to the types of relationships that Zoosk is best for, we can see that it offers you the ability to select from one of six different options, including friendship, short-term or long-term dating, hookups, I don’t know yet, or other.

Zoosk has always been a dating app with a great mix of both genders, and there was a big increase in the number of female members who have registered recently. Thus, Zoosk continues to have new singles to add to its impressive number of high-quality options for you to meet and connect with.

The biggest cons and fear of online dating is the frequent problem with many fake profiles. However, Zoosk allows singles to verify their profiles through Facebook, Twitter, phone (SMS), and manually approving pictures. Truth be told, the system is not perfect, but it’s way better than dating sites that do nothing.

Another extra feature is Zoosk coins that can be used for more than gifts. You can spend them for profile boosts which will allow you to pay a few bucks and get your profile to the top of searches for a certain period. Indeed, this can really help to turbocharge the number of messages you get and the number of other singles that take a look at your profile.

Zoosk offers its users a free trial account, but if you want access to all of the features that Zoosk offers, you will need to pay to upgrade your membership.

WhatsYourPrice- Time Saving Best Free Dating Sites UK

WhatsYourPrice pretty much is as the name implies – pay or get paid to date people. As a result, you can make some cash while going on dates and make payments to do the same.

WhatsYourPrice is turning the dating game upside down. You will not waste time online getting to know people, because, with this dating site, everything goes straight to what your actual aim is on the site. In addition, it helps you secure a date through bids.

It claims that 55% of users on WhatsYourPrice are mainly Americans, but still, the site is available in 135 countries. Unfortunately, it is not yet available worldwide, but the administrators hope it does soon.

WhatsYourPrice is a very straightforward site, and it focuses on its aim to help you find suitable dates. However, there are a few unique features that have been added over the years: such as sending a private photo, rejection options, testimonials, etc.

WhatsYourPrice has a quite easy interface to navigate with a modern-minimalist design. In addition, it focuses on helping you get together with other users close to your location. On the homepage, you can find a search icon, favorites, your conversations, and your biddings.

Pros: no fee to pay

no fee to pay plenty of singles to choose from Cons: a challenging concept to comprehend

Women can enjoy the site for free, but men need to pay a certain amount to enjoy the full benefits. So, even if you are a free member, it is possible to see if someone likes you.

You can start messaging someone once you have reached out to them and they have accepted your request. The messaging feature will be unlocked for you to be able to message someone once you verify and complete your profile and upload your profile picture.

Sending messages on WhatsYourPrice is free, but after you have done all that is utterly necessary, like completely registering your account and verifying it. Once you are done with that, you can proceed to send messages.

With a free membership on WhatsYourPrice, you can access the basic features, such as creating a detailed profile, winking at other users, and viewing and surfing through users’ pictures and profiles.

WhatsYourPrice itself is fairly unique compared to other dating services. Therefore, it is difficult to highlight individual features that are outstanding in some ways. For example, there is not even a premium membership. Thus, all users have access to the same functions.

OkCupid- Free Dating Site with Best Dating Algorithm

Along with Match.com, OkCupid is one of the best free dating apps in the UK in 2022, with 2.5 million users globally available. Members’ age ranges from 25 to 40, and all genders and orientations are welcome. As a result, anyone can look for significant others on this dating site.

OkCupid makes every match matter. An algorithm finds the most suitable matches for you based on your answers to multiple questions. In addition, it was among the first to create a mobile app and add multiple genders and sexual orientation choices.

Creating a profile takes a while since you have to answer a list of questions about your personality and attitude. After these, you need to choose what you’re looking for: the type of relationship you want, the most important features of your prospective partner, and more so you’ll be matched properly.

The OkCupid website is incredibly user-friendly, allowing customers to dive deeper and explore unlimited possibilities.

Search options are extensive, bringing out the most compatible results for you to choose from.

It is one of the greatest free dating sites because it is completely free to search for potential companions and send messages to them.

The paid membership has two tiers, each with its own set of benefits, allowing you to realize your ambition.

With more than 20 sexual orientations and 12 gender identities in its arsenal, OkCupid caters to everyone. Cons:

Visitors occasionally complain about the excessive subscription fees compared to other forums in the field.

You must upgrade your membership to receive messages, which acts as a barrier.

There are a lot of fraudulent accounts because registration is free.

You can only message those you’ve matched with, showing you a percentage of how much you have in common. Another cool feature is an auto-boost tool that’ll promote your profile, message priority, and the advanced search filter option.

Admittedly, OkCupid does offer paid-for extras like read receipts or profile boosts and has a subscription model that covers Basic, Premium, and Incognito. However, the free version of the site includes everything you need in order to use it.

With a basic account, you can see all your potential matches, send and receive likes, get notified when you both like each other, and you can send and receive messages. So, the only downside with a basic account is that the number of likes you can send is limited daily.

Regardless of the city you live in, in the UK, you can use OkCupid’s international network and smart matching tools to increase your chances of finding a local date.

Telegraph Dating- Best-known Mature Free Dating Sites

Telegraph Dating is one of the best free dating sites where you can meet people with similar interests. The site allows you to describe your ideal match and then connects you with those that meet your description. Most importantly, there are no fake profiles (at least in theory), thanks to the site’s various security measures.

The web design is simple and functional, making it ideal for beginners in online dating and users of all ages.

Telegraph Dating is perfect for people who are looking for a relationship at a later stage in life; the average user is 40 years old. However, anyone over 18 is welcome to register at this free dating site in the UK with no fees.

Telegraph Dating provides a high level of security to its users, ensuring that each customer's privacy and data are well secured.

At Telegraph Dating, each customer may create a personal profile with their own interests and options.

Telegraph Dating provides a large database of profiles to its consumers, ensuring that the possibilities of finding a great match are considerable. Cons:

Registration takes a long time. Pop-Ups are tedious.

Telegraph Dating does not have instant messaging service. Instead, when you send messages, they go straight to the person’s inbox. However, other people cannot see any of your personal details. In addition, they merely see your username. As a result, you can go at your own pace before you reveal your personal details.

You can upload up to 10 photos, including your main picture, which has to be a clear headshot that is needed and required to be verified by the team.

As a free member, you can read all messages, but you will only be able to send a short one-liner. Therefore, if you decide to upgrade, the subscription will allow you to create your own custom messages.

Regarding the search option, you can use Telegraph Dating’s basic search filters. In addition, you can also see who’s currently online and message them from there.

Conclusion

There are a lot of dating apps and sites available for you to choose from, and you don’t even have to pay for them.

Dating sites need to gather a lot of people, or they will fail at their jobs. Singles show up at dating sites expecting to be surrounded by date options. Therefore, a small group of seven people isn’t going to cut it.

No matter how many amazing features a dating site has, it will not be useful to singles if no one is there. Thus, before committing to one platform, consider our list of the top 6 free dating sites for UK daters and see which one offers what you’re looking for.

Remember, the primary goal on dating sites is to have fun and stay safe throughout the process.