Dates, collection sites announced for 2020 Pesticide Disposal Program

Published Sunday, Jul. 19, 2020, 7:31 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Farmers, pesticide dealers, pest control firms, certified applicators, homeowners and golf course operators are invited to participate in the 2020 Virginia Pesticide Collection Program.

The program collects unwanted, outdated or banned pesticides and disposes of them in a safe manner. Since its inception, the Virginia Pesticide Collection Program has collected and destroyed more than 1.5 million pounds of outdated and unwanted pesticides, protecting public health and eliminating the environmental threat they could have posed.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, through its Office of Pesticide Services (OPS), provides this service at no cost to participants in the designated localities.

The program is funded through pesticide product registration fees collected by OPS.

The following is a list of the 2020 collection sites and schedule. All locations are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 17 Prince George Co. Extension Aug. 18 Indika Farms Buying Station

6380 Scott Memorial Park 12249 Shiloh Drive

Prince George VA 23875 Windsor, VA 23487

Aug. 19 Chesapeake Mosquito Control Aug. 31 SVCC Truck Driving School

332 St Brides Road E 1112 Courtland Road

Chesapeake, VA 23322 Emporia, VA 23847

Sept. 1 Springfield Road Landfill Sept. 2 Southampton Co. Fairgrounds

10600 Fords County Lane 25376 New Market Road

Glen Allen, VA 23059 Franklin, VA 23837

Sept. 15 Nutrien Ag Solutions Sept. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions

5253 Newman Lane 18432 Wachapreague Road

Eastville, VA 23347 Melfa, VA 23410

In administering the Pesticide Collection Program, VDACS divides Virginia into five regions. Each year, the department conducts a collection in a different region. Once all five regions have been served, the program starts another cycle. Click here to view a map of future collection localities.

Participants must transport their unwanted pesticides to central collection sites located within the service area. If participants cannot safely containerize the unwanted pesticides for transport, VDACS may arrange assistance on a case-by-case basis. Only pesticides will be accepted. Pesticide contaminated material (for example, pesticide contaminated fertilizer) will not be accepted as part of the collection program. In addition, the program does NOT accept motor oil, paint, fuel, fertilizer or other chemicals.

Participants need to complete a pesticide collection registration form ahead of time and return the completed form to jeffrey.rogers@vdacs.virginia.gov or mail to Office of Pesticide Services, VDACS, P.O. Box 1163, Richmond Virginia 23218. The form is available at vdacs.virginia.gov/pesticide-collection.shtml or by contacting the program at 804.786.3798.

Participants should direct questions to their local Virginia Cooperative Extension agent (ext.vt.edu/office.html ) or to Jeffrey Rogers at the number or email above.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments