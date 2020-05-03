Date. process change for voting in June 23 Virginia primaries

Published Sunday, May. 3, 2020, 3:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Augusta County Voter Registration Office would like to remind voters of changes in dates and voting process for the upcoming primary on June 23.

Election Dates to Remember

Absentee in-Person Voting Begins: Friday, May 8, 2020

Last Day to Register to Vote: Monday, May 26, 2020

Last Day to Request a Ballot by Mail: Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Absentee in-Person Voting Ends: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 9am-5pm

Primary Election: Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, voters are strongly encouraged to use an absentee ballot to vote in the June 23 Primary. This can be accomplished in the following ways:

After the application is submitted, an absentee ballot will be mailed. Voters should send in the ballot using the enclosed instructions.

In-person absentee voting, from May 8 – June 20, will only be conducted through the drive-thru window at the Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona. Voters must bring a valid form of identification (a valid Virginia driver’s license or a valid US passport, for examples).

Register to vote or update your registration by May 26 to vote in the June 23 Primary. Voters can register to vote or make updates to voter registration in the following ways:

Due to COVID-19 public safety restrictions, the voter registration office is currently closed to the public. The office continues to offer remote service from 8am-5pm, Monday through Friday through phone and email. Contact the voter registration office at (540) 245-5656 or registrar@co.augusta.va.us.

Visit www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/vote and https://www.elections.virginia.gov for more information.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments