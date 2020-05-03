Date. process change for voting in June 23 Virginia primaries
The Augusta County Voter Registration Office would like to remind voters of changes in dates and voting process for the upcoming primary on June 23.
Election Dates to Remember
- Absentee in-Person Voting Begins: Friday, May 8, 2020
- Last Day to Register to Vote: Monday, May 26, 2020
- Last Day to Request a Ballot by Mail: Tuesday, June 16, 2020
- Absentee in-Person Voting Ends: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 9am-5pm
- Primary Election: Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, voters are strongly encouraged to use an absentee ballot to vote in the June 23 Primary. This can be accomplished in the following ways:
- Submit an absentee ballot application online at the Department of Elections website. Voters may request an absentee ballot using reason code 2A on the application.
- Call (540) 245-5656 or email registrar@co.augusta.va.usto request an absentee ballot application to be mailed to you. Voters should use reason code 2A for the request.
After the application is submitted, an absentee ballot will be mailed. Voters should send in the ballot using the enclosed instructions.
In-person absentee voting, from May 8 – June 20, will only be conducted through the drive-thru window at the Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona. Voters must bring a valid form of identification (a valid Virginia driver’s license or a valid US passport, for examples).
Register to vote or update your registration by May 26 to vote in the June 23 Primary. Voters can register to vote or make updates to voter registration in the following ways:
- Complete the registration process online using the Virginia Dept of Elections’ Citizen Portal.
- Mail a voter registration applicationto General Registrar, PO Box 590, Verona, VA 24482.
- Contact (540) 245-5656 or email registrar@co.augusta.va.usto request a paper voter registration application to be mailed.
Due to COVID-19 public safety restrictions, the voter registration office is currently closed to the public. The office continues to offer remote service from 8am-5pm, Monday through Friday through phone and email. Contact the voter registration office at (540) 245-5656 or registrar@co.augusta.va.us.
Visit www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/vote and https://www.elections.virginia.gov for more information.
