Dash rally in ninth, drop Salem, 8-6

Winston-Salem scored four runs in the ninth to complete a rally that resulted in an 8-6 win over Salem on Wednesday.

Garrett Benge hit a two-run homer for the Red Sox, which led 6-2 going into the eighth.

Thaddeus Ward had a nice outing on the mound for Salem, giving up a run on five hits in five innings, striking out four and walking two.

Nick Sciortino had a 2-for-3 day at the plate.

What’s Next

Salem Red Sox vs Winston-Salem Dash Thursday, July 25, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST.

LHP Enmanuel DeJesus vs. RHP Jorgan Cavanerio

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB.TV

