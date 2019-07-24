Dash rally in ninth, drop Salem, 8-6
Winston-Salem scored four runs in the ninth to complete a rally that resulted in an 8-6 win over Salem on Wednesday.
Garrett Benge hit a two-run homer for the Red Sox, which led 6-2 going into the eighth.
Thaddeus Ward had a nice outing on the mound for Salem, giving up a run on five hits in five innings, striking out four and walking two.
Nick Sciortino had a 2-for-3 day at the plate.
What’s Next
Salem Red Sox vs Winston-Salem Dash Thursday, July 25, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST.
LHP Enmanuel DeJesus vs. RHP Jorgan Cavanerio
Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM
Watch: MiLB.TV
