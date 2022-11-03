Dash 2 Trade Raised 100k in a Day to Hit the 4 Million Milestone – What’s Next for this New Crypto?

D2T is the native coin of the Dash 2 Trade crypto trading platform. The first phase of this crypto presale began on October 19th, and it successfully raised $100K on the first day. Less than three weeks into the presale, the D2T token has raised $4 million out of the $5 million mark planned for the presale stage.

Dash 2 Trade is revolutionizing the face of crypto trading with its cutting-edge scoring system for initial coin offerings and presales. In addition, some of the offerings on this platform include a dashboard that analyzes new and existing cryptos and a backtesting innovation to test trading strategies before implementing them. Therefore, it’s no wonder that investors are hungry for this crypto.

This article will explore what’s next in store for Dash 2 Trade. Additionally, we’ll point you in the direction of other presale cryptos like IMPT, RIA, and TAMA to build your portfolio and enjoy the maximum gain. On that note, let dive right into it.

What’s Next for Dash 2 Trade? Confirmed Listing on LBANK Exchange

Only 20,470,680 D2T tokens remain before the D2T price increases to $0.0514 per unit. Therefore, experts agree that D2T has a high potential to bring significant rewards to its investors. In addition, Crypto exchanges agree since D2T already confirmed its first listings after the presale ends.

On November 2nd, Dash 2 Trade confirmed that D2T would be listed on LBank Exchange. Although D2T is only in the second of nine presale stages, it will list on the LBANK exchange right after the conclusion of the presale. This listing is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023, when Dash 2 Trade will launch its innovative dashboard.

LBANK Exchange is one of the top exchanges in the world and lists promising new altcoins like TAMA. Now, its listing will include Dash 2 Trade due to its impressive presale performance.

When Dash 2 Trade reaches its final presale phase, the price will be $0.0662 per unit. Therefore, early investors would have made 39% by the end of the sale. There is also expected to be a further increase in the token’s price after it lists on the LBANK exchange.

Participating in the D2T token presale is relatively easy, and now is the best time for investors to add this token to their dashboard.

What Dash 2 Trade Innovative Dashboard and Intelligence Platform Offers

Dash 2 Trade features make it highly attractive to investors. Based on its whitepaper, investors will have access to several tools that ensure traders of different skills and experience levels can make better investment decisions.

On the Dash 2 Trade platform, traders and investors can access trading signals highlighting the best buying and selling opportunities. Additionally, the platform monitors social sentiment metrics so traders can easily identify trending cryptos.

The dashboard also offers strategy-building tools that allow traders to learn and adopt new and effective trading principles. You’ll also have access to coin presales and get listing alerts, so you can stay ahead of the crypto market trends and make informed decisions.

Access to the features available on the Dash 2 Trade platform depends on your subscription, and you can only subscribe using its native token, D2T. Because of this subscription model, D2T will have a real-use case immediately after it launches. This means the D2T will become even more valuable as Dash 2 Trade dashboard becomes more popular.

D2T token has a maximum supply of one billion, allowing it to rise steadily as demand increases. However, D2T is only at the beginning of its journey, and interest in the coin will likely grow, and more listings on exchanges. Therefore, investors are smart to jump on this coin while it is still in the presale stage.

Other Exciting Presales to Hop on Now

Apart from Dash 2 Trade, there are several more crypto presales with promising futures that you can hop on to enjoy the maximum gain. Keep reading to find out the presale cryptos to consider.

1. IMPT – Presale Crypto Revolutionizing the Carbon Credit Market

One of the best crypto projects that have real-world use is IMPT. It focused on the climate crisis and how traders and investors can reduce carbon footprints. IMPT has partnered with over 10,000 companies to achieve this, including Amazon, Microsoft, LEGO, and many more reputable brands.

Investors can acquire carbon credits when shopping from these brands or purchasing them on the IMPT marketplace. These valuable carbon credits can be sold, held, or retired. You can also trade them for unique NFTS.

When investors have enough carbon credits, they can use them to offset their carbon footprint by investing in approved and vetted environmental projects. A carbon credit equals a ton of carbon dioxide reduction.

When you retire your carbon credits, the platform will add you to the IMPT leaderboard to honor your environmental impact. IMPT is currently in the second phase of its presale and is available at $0.023 per unit. The final stage will come with a further price increase of $0.028.

2. Calvaria – New Presale Crypto Set to Become the Next Big Blockchain Game

Battle card games have always been popular amongst gamers looking for games that combine flashy graphics with gameplay. Calvaria offers this by creating a unique world that combines fantasy and sci-fi.

Players purchase cards on this platform to build a deck and battle each other in the Calvaria ecosystem. Winners will be rewarded with the RIA token, and they can stake them to earn daily rewards.

You can also purchase RIA tokens, as they’re used in the Calvaria marketplace to purchase more cards to climb up the leaderboard. Additionally, these tokens are used to govern the ecosystem. Therefore, gamers with this token can vote on important decisions in the ecosystem.

Calvaria began its presale phase in late October and has already hit a $1 million milestone in its third presale phase. Investors can purchase 50 RIAs for $1 in this phase, but the price will increase as Calvaria progresses to the next presale phase.

3. Tamadoge – Innovative Meme Coin to Invest In

Meme coins are one of the current hottest trends in the crypto space. Although Dogecoin began the trend, Tamadoge has created a higher buzz than any other meme coin in the crypto market. One of the reasons this coin is so popular is because it combines the meme coin trend with a play-2-earn metaverse game.

On the Tamaverse, players can create and breed their unique digital pets, which are also NFTs. You can also fight other players’ pets and earn rewards while climbing the leaderboard. TAMA is the native currency used on this platform which you can use to purchase digital pets and items to feed your pet.

TAMA is listed on LBANK Exchange, OKX, and MEXC and is available at $0.02874 per unit.

Conclusion

Dash 2 Trade is one of the best presale cryptos to invest in. With a successful presale phase, D2T has a promising future in the crypto market once it launches.

In addition, the Dash 2 Trade platform also offers impressive features to make crypto trading smoother for investors. Therefore, D2T gives traders an edge in the crypto market.

In addition to D2T, other exciting cryptos to build your portfolio include IMPT, TAMA, and RIA. With their innovative uses, these cryptos are set to become the most profitable cryptos in the market.