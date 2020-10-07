Danish manufacturer Rose Holm to establish first U.S. operation in Henrico County

Rose Holm will invest $1.35 million to establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Henrico County.

The new operation will give the company, a leading manufacturer of threaded bolts for the food and beverage, wind power, and heat exchange industries in Northern Europe, close proximity to a major customer and further its wind energy efforts.

Virginia successfully competed with Indiana for the project, which will create 10 new jobs.

“Virginia is all in for clean energy, and we welcome Rose Holm’s decision to locate its first U.S. operation in our Commonwealth,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “Our Clean Energy Virginia initiative is driving new investment and new jobs in renewable energy, and now it is bringing a new manufacturing facility to Henrico County. We look forward to a strong partnership with Rose Holm as we work to make Virginia a hub for the East Coast offshore wind supply chain and service industries.”

Established by Erik Rose Holm in 1953, Rose Holm is a privately-owned Danish metal company that specializes in high-quality fastening products with a special focus on supplying the global wind energy sector. In 2010, Ann Rose Bokkenheuser became the third generation to own and serve as the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Combining decades of know-how, logistics, and ongoing investments in the latest advanced manufacturing technology, Rose Holm’s two Danish production plants now manufacture fastener solutions year-round.

“It is an honor to welcome one of Northern Europe’s leading manufacturers to Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Thanks to our competitive business climate, top-notch workforce, and accessibility to U.S. markets, the Commonwealth is a favorable location for international businesses in many industries. Rose Holm’s investment in Virginia is timely as we work to advance our position in the offshore wind industry, and we stand ready to support the company’s U.S. launch.”

“We believe that the North American market will expand when it comes to the demand for quality solutions within the highly engineered fastener products portfolio,” said Factory Manager Matthew Barnes. “We consider close cooperation with regional partners vital for the growth of Rose Holm, and thus chose Virginia, specifically the Greater Richmond region, for its proximity to a long-time and significant customer that calls Henrico County home. Rose Holm aims to play a significant role as a key component supplier in offshore wind energy generation, and the impressive access to a strong and diverse workforce also made Virginia shine as an excellent place to launch our U.S. operations and service our customers in the wind and plate heat exchanger industries.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Henrico County, the Greater Richmond Partnership, and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for the Commonwealth.

“We are pleased that Rose Holm will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Henrico’s Eastport Distribution Center,” said Tyrone E. Nelson, Varina District Supervisor, Henrico County Board of Supervisors. “From Henrico, Rose Holm can quickly deliver products to key industrial customers and seamlessly supply the nascent offshore wind industry in Virginia. We wish them great success and welcome them to the international manufacturing community in Henrico.”

“Rose Holm’s decision to establish its first U.S. operation in Henrico County says, very clearly, that Virginia is a world-class business destination,” said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director John F. Reinhart. “This move will bring new jobs and economic investment, and the company will help supply industries already operating in Virginia as well as those in the growing offshore wind industry. This is an example of a manufacturer recognizing the value of the Commonwealth’s many business advantages and assets, and among them is the global gateway offered by The Port of Virginia.”

“Rose Holm’s investment in our business community provides a unique opportunity for Henrico to combine our robust economic growth and development with our trailblazing clean energy initiatives,” said Del. Delores McQuinn. “This exciting international business partnership will build upon the historic progress Virginia achieved during the recent 2020 General Assembly Session and will help to make Virginia a national leader in clean energy innovation.”

