Dana White doesn’t care what you think about that $250,000 birthday present
UFC president Dana White gave some YouTube moron a $250,000 birthday present, eliciting criticism because, you know, UFC fighters don’t get paid that much.
White’s response to critics: “Go f–k yourself. I spend my money however the fuck I want to spend my money. Mind your own f–king business!” White said on today’s “Pat McAfee Show.”
O … K.
The YouTube moron is a guy named Kyle Forgeard, whose brand is dumb pranks, which makes him popular with the brain-dead kids who give him countless clicks and buy his T-shirts.
It’s a great business model, honestly.
Millions of damn fools and their parents’ money, easily parted.
As for White, sure, go ahead, man, spend your money however the f–k you want to spend your money.
I mean, you earned it the American way – off the labor of other people.
But, hey, f–k those other people, amirite? They can always go beat each others’ brains in for some other MMA promotion.
Not a bad idea, that one.