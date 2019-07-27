Dan River environmental assessment seeks comment
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking the public’s input on the draft restoration plan and environmental assessment related to the 2014 Dan River coal ash spill.
The draft restoration plan considers projects to restore damaged natural resources or replace resource services lost as a result of the spill. The NRDAR process is separate from closure and cleanup activities.
The public comment period began today after the notice of availability for the draft restoration plan and consent decree were published in the Federal Register. The comment period ends on Sept. 9, 2019.
The trustees will hold two public information sessions to present the draft restoration plan, with an open house and poster session focused on answering questions about the projects identified in the draft restoration plan.
When: Tuesday, Aug. 6
6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Danville City Council
427 Patton St. | Fourth Floor
Danville, Va.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 7
6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Eden Town Hall
308 E. Stadium Drive
Eden, N.C.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.