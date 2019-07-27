Dan River environmental assessment seeks comment

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking the public’s input on the draft restoration plan and environmental assessment related to the 2014 Dan River coal ash spill.

The draft restoration plan considers projects to restore damaged natural resources or replace resource services lost as a result of the spill. The NRDAR process is separate from closure and cleanup activities.

The public comment period began today after the notice of availability for the draft restoration plan and consent decree were published in the Federal Register. The comment period ends on Sept. 9, 2019.

The trustees will hold two public information sessions to present the draft restoration plan, with an open house and poster session focused on answering questions about the projects identified in the draft restoration plan.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 6

6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Danville City Council

427 Patton St. | Fourth Floor

Danville, Va.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 7

6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Eden Town Hall

308 E. Stadium Drive

Eden, N.C.

