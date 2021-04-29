Damaged Rivanna River access point stairway rebuilt by city staff, community members

Charlottesville Parks and Rec staff and a couple dozen community and business members came together over the course of a few days to rebuild and improve a damaged Rivanna River access point stairway at Riverview Park.

During the winter, a high-water event caused the original stairway to erode and wash away. In March, city resident Bill Emory approached Charlottesville City Council about an initiative to rebuild the critical stairway in partnership with the Rivanna River Company, Rivanna Conservation Alliance and the Piedmont Environmental Council.

From April 14 through the 16th, city staff and community volunteers donated materials, equipment, and over 200 hours of labor to complete the extraordinary task.

The result is a new and improved river access point stairway engineered to withstand exposure to strong currents and future flooding events.

If you would like to volunteer for other Rivanna River efforts, you can sign up for Rivanna River Company’s E-Newsletters at rivannarivercompany.com.

