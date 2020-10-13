Damaged fiber impacting state data circuits across the Commonwealth

A Verizon fiber inadvertently struck as part of activities related to a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project located near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center has thrown numerous state agency websites offline.

Among those impacted: the Virginia Department of Elections, here on the final day to register to vote for the upcoming Nov. 3 elections.

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency team received notification of network connectivity issues impacting its Verizon services early Tuesday.

VITA, in a news release, said it is working with Verizon and Chesterfield County to ensure that fiber repairs are made and connections are restored as soon as possible.

No estimated time of restoration was available as of noon.

VITA will continue to provide updates from Verizon’s technician crews as work progresses.

