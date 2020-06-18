Dale Earnhardt Jr. headlines three in NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of three drivers who will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as the Class of 2021.

The class, announced Tuesday, includes seven-time Modified Series champion Mike Stefanik, who represents the second inductee from the Modern Era ballot, as well as Red Farmer, who was selected from the Pioneer ballot.

Ralph Seagraves was named as the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

You can catch Dale Junior’s reaction to the news on a brand-new edition of The Dale Jr. Download tonight at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Cameras captured Junior’s real-time reaction as he got the news of his selection during taping of tonight’s episode.

“There’s no better compliment, there’s no better affirmation than from your peers and people that you work with and work around,” Earnhardt said. “This is such a great pat on the back for a lot of hard work and a lot of years in the sport.”

Click here to watch a preview.

