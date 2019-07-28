USDA Dairy Margin Coverage report now available
The USDA Farm Service Agency opened enrollment for the Dairy Margin Coverage program on June 17 and began issuing program payments to producers on July 11. Weekly DMC program enrollment, production and payment updates will be posted every Monday at 2:00 PM Eastern. To obtain the latest in program DMC delivery data, click here.
Authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill, DMC replaces the Margin Protection Program for Dairy (MPP-Dairy). The program offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.
DMC provides coverage retroactive to January 1, 2019. To date, 2019 income over feed cost margins have triggered DMC payment for January, February, March, April and May.
Enrollment for DMC ends on Sept. 20, 2019. For more information, visit farmers.gov DMC webpage.
