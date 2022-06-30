Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Thursday 30th June
Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Seven meetings in total, with four coming in England, one from Scotland and two coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 49 races on Thursday 30th June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.
After a win yesterday for our Next Best selection where Brazen Idol won at 11/2 at Thirsk, we are back today for more horse racing betting tips on every meeting from the UK & Ireland this afternoon and evening.
The meetings from Haydock, Perth and Yarmouth get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Tipperary, Bellewstown, Epsom and Newbury get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Haydock, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.50pm at Epsom.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Epsom and one from Haydock, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.
Daily horse racing betting tips: Haydock, Perth, Yarmouth, Tipperary, Bellewstown, Epsom and Newbury
NAP – SONGO @ 5/2 with 888Sport – 6.01 Epsom
Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of this evening meeting from Epsom Racecourse, where we have selected Songo for trainer Milton Harris and jockey Miss Gina Andrews to triumph in this Class 4 Handicap over the 1m4f6y distance.
This 6-year-old gelding comes here this evening boasting some impressive form, with two wins, a runner-up and a third place finish in her last four starts. Songo won impressively last time out at Salisbury, keeping on well and responding excellently when shaken up and asked for more.
Here at SportsLens, we think Songo has the beating of the whole field, despite this being a highly competitive race, Should go well and has every chance of success here.
NEXT BEST – ECHO CHAMBER @ 11/2 with 888Sport – 2.00 Haydock
Our Next best bet of the day comes from the racing up in the north-west of England, where we have sided with Echo Chamber to win this Class 5 Handicap over the 1m3f140y trip.
This 3-year-old filly comes here fresh off the back of a win last time out, where she won tidily at Leicester at the beginning of the month, off a mark of four-pounds higher than she carries this afternoon. Laura Pearson takes the reigns today for this Ralph Beckett trained filly, looking to make it back-to-back wins for the very first time in her racing career for Echo Chamber.
Echo Chamber looks like one of the most in form horses in the race, and should have every chance of getting another win under her belt if she keeps on inside the final few furlongs.
Check out all of our racing selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Haydock, Perth, Yarmouth, Tipperary, Bellewstown, Epsom and Newbury on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 49 races:
Haydock Horse Racing Tips
- 1.00 Lotus Rose @ 11/4 with 888Sport
- 1.30 Can Can Girl @ 17/2 with 888Sport
- 2.00 Echo Chamber (NB) @ 11/2 with 888Sport
- 2.30 Moltisanti @ 6/1 with 888Sport
- 3.00 Skittlebombz @ 8/1 with 888Sport
- 3.30 Aristobulus @ 10/3 with 888Sport
- 4.00 Knight Of Honour @ 15/8 with 888Sport
Perth Horse Racing Tips
- 1.40 Noble Birth @ 10/11 with 888Sport
- 2.10 West Lawn @ 11/1 with 888Sport
- 2.40 Ash Tree Meadow @ 6/4 with 888Sport
- 3.10 Copperwell @ 2/1 with 888Sport
- 3.40 Golden Taipan @ 9/4 with 888Sport
- 4.10 Gun Merchant @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 4.40 Iron Heart @ 7/4 with 888Sport
Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips
- 1.50 Franco Grasso @ 11/4 with 888Sport
- 2.20 Mighty Mind @ 10/3 with 888Sport
- 2.50 Alif Power @ 3/1 with 888Sport
- 3.20 Western Writer @ 6/5 with 888Sport
- 3.50 Cuban Beat @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 4.20 Clipsham Gold @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 4.50 The Grey Lass @ 5/2 with 888Sport
Tipperary Horse Racing Tips
- 5.00 Poets Cottage @ 3/1 with 888Sport
- 5.35 Jakes Dream @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 6.10 Celestial Horizon @ 16/1 with 888Sport
- 6.45 Troubled Times @ 6/1 with 888Sport
- 7.20 Nelly’s Money @ 10/3 with 888Sport
- 7.50 Bearwithmenow @ 11/2 with 888Sport
- 8.20 Gaoth Chuil @ 15/8 with 888Sport
Bellewstown Horse Racing Tips
- 4.35 All Things Nice @ EVS with 888Sport
- 5.10 The Last Swallow @ 5/2 with 888Sport
- 5.45 Royal Tribute @ 7/1 with 888Sport
- 6.20 Dinamine @ 11/2 with 888Sport
- 6.55 Escaping Thejungle @ 16/1 with 888Sport
- 7.30 Harmony Rose @ 12/1 with 888Sport
- 8.00 Scalor @ 9/2 with 888Sport
- 8.30 Final Endeavour @ 33/1 with 888Sport
Epsom Horse Racing Tips
- 6.01 Songo (NAP) @ 5/2 with 888Sport
- 6.36 Self Praise @ 10/11 with 888Sport
- 7.11 Puerto De Vega @ 9/1 with 888Sport
- 7.45 Bin Hayyan @ 3/1 with 888Sport
- 8.15 Light Up Our Stars @ 9/2 with 888Sport
- 8.50 Boy George @ 4/1 with 888Sport
Newbury Horse Racing Tips
- 5.20 Taaqat @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 5.53 Full Prime @ 8/1 with 888Sport
- 6.28 Seductive Power @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 7.03 Makarova @ 9/2 with 888Sport
- 7.38 Admiralty House @ 13/8 with 888Sport
- 8.08 Wonder Starelzaam @ 11/8 with 888Sport
- 8.40 The Covex Kid @ 15/2 with 888Sport
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
