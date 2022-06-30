Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Thursday 30th June

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Seven meetings in total, with four coming in England, one from Scotland and two coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 49 races on Thursday 30th June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.

After a win yesterday for our Next Best selection where Brazen Idol won at 11/2 at Thirsk, we are back today for more horse racing betting tips on every meeting from the UK & Ireland this afternoon and evening.

The meetings from Haydock, Perth and Yarmouth get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Tipperary, Bellewstown, Epsom and Newbury get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Haydock, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.50pm at Epsom.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Epsom and one from Haydock, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.

Daily horse racing betting tips: Haydock, Perth, Yarmouth, Tipperary, Bellewstown, Epsom and Newbury

NAP – SONGO @ 5/2 with 888Sport – 6.01 Epsom

Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of this evening meeting from Epsom Racecourse, where we have selected Songo for trainer Milton Harris and jockey Miss Gina Andrews to triumph in this Class 4 Handicap over the 1m4f6y distance.

This 6-year-old gelding comes here this evening boasting some impressive form, with two wins, a runner-up and a third place finish in her last four starts. Songo won impressively last time out at Salisbury, keeping on well and responding excellently when shaken up and asked for more.

Here at SportsLens, we think Songo has the beating of the whole field, despite this being a highly competitive race, Should go well and has every chance of success here.

NEXT BEST – ECHO CHAMBER @ 11/2 with 888Sport 2.00 Haydock

Our Next best bet of the day comes from the racing up in the north-west of England, where we have sided with Echo Chamber to win this Class 5 Handicap over the 1m3f140y trip.

This 3-year-old filly comes here fresh off the back of a win last time out, where she won tidily at Leicester at the beginning of the month, off a mark of four-pounds higher than she carries this afternoon. Laura Pearson takes the reigns today for this Ralph Beckett trained filly, looking to make it back-to-back wins for the very first time in her racing career for Echo Chamber.

Echo Chamber looks like one of the most in form horses in the race, and should have every chance of getting another win under her belt if she keeps on inside the final few furlongs.

Looking for the best horse racing betting site? Well look no further! Here at Augusta Free Press, we have done all of the hard work for you by putting all of the best horse racing betting sites in one place! Click here to check them out!

Check out all of our racing selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Haydock, Perth, Yarmouth, Tipperary, Bellewstown, Epsom and Newbury on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 49 races:

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

Perth Horse Racing Tips

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

Tipperary Horse Racing Tips

Bellewstown Horse Racing Tips

Epsom Horse Racing Tips

Newbury Horse Racing Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Looking for the best horse racing betting site? Well look no further! Here at Augusta Free Press, we have done all of the hard work for you by putting all of the best horse racing betting sites in one place! Click here to check them out!

 


Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.