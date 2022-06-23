Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Thursday 23rd June
Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Five meetings in total, with three coming in England, one coming from Wales and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 35 races on Thursday 23rd June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.
The meetings from Newmarket, Newcastle and Nottingham get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Hamilton and Leicester get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Newcastle, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Hamilton.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newmarket and one from Leicester, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.
Best Horse Racing Free Bets
Daily horse racing betting tips: Newmarket, Newcastle, Nottingham, Hamilton and Leicester
NAP – EIGHT OF DIAMONDS @ 7/4 with 888Sport – 2.00 Newmarket
Our NAP of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at Newmarket where we have sided with Eight Of Diamonds to triumph in this Class 5 Handicap over the 1m4f distance.
This 3-year-old boasts some hugely impressive form of late, with a win, four runner-ups and a third place finish in his last six starts. Last time out, Eight Of Diamonds came in second at the beginning of the month at Carlisle, where he was pipped by just a head in a highly competitive race. He ran off a mark of 9st 7lbs that day, and is 11lbs down in the weights today, which should suit this S.Woods trained gelding and is a far more comfortable mark.
Harry Davies takes the reigns today for Eight Of Diamonds, looking to claim his first win since the Lingfield triumph in April. Should go really well and have every chance.
NEXT BEST – NIKKI’S GIRL @ 21/10 with 888Sport – 6.45 Leicester
Our Next Best bet of today from Augusta Free Press on Thursday comes from the evening racing at Leicester, where we have picked Nikki’s Girl to win this seven furlong, Class 5 Handicap.
This 3-year-old filly comes in boasting some mightily impressive form, with two wins, two second place finishes and three thirds in her last seven starts. Nikki’s Girl has never won on the flat turf, but has impressed on her recent runs, which will stand her in good stead for tonight’s race. Looks to have the best form in the race and should be the one to beat here for trainer Ed Dunlop and jockey William Buick.
Ran a decent race here at Leicester in may, finishing third, so will be hopeful of improving on that finish today. Nikki’s Girl has every chance of a big run here.
RELATED: Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Best Bets and Tips
Check out all of our racing selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newmarket, Newcastle, Nottingham, Hamilton and Leicester on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 35 races:
Newmarket Horse Racing Tips
- 1.25 Metahorse @ 13/8 with 888Sport
- 2.00 Eight Of Diamonds (NAP) @ 7/4 with 888Sport
- 2.35 Devaste @ 7/4 with 888Sport
- 3.10 Sea Tsarina @ 4/9 with 888Sport
- 3.45 Deodar @ 11/10 with 888Sport
- 4.20 Roxzoff @ 5/2 with 888Sport
- 4.55 Didtheyleaveuoutto @ 11/4 with 888Sport
Newcastle Horse Racing Tips
- 1.00 Outsmart @ 11/1 with 888Sport
- 1.35 Revision @10/11 with 888Sport
- 2.10 Fergie Time @ 7/4 with 888Sport
- 2.45 Shining Blue @ 4/6 with 888Sport
- 3.20 Silky Wilkie @ 11/4 with 888Sport
- 3.55 Lion Of War @ 8/11 with 888Sport
- 4.30 Ey Up Its The Boss @ 10/3 with 888Sport
Nottingham Horse Racing Tips
- 1.10 The Toff @ 9/4 with 888Sport
- 1.45 Aphelios @ 11/8 with 888Sport
- 2.20 Wonderful Times @ 4/9 with 888Sport
- 2.55 Counsel @ 5/6 with 888Sport
- 3.30 Adjudicator @ 7/4 with 888Sport
- 4.05 Zapper Cass @ 9/1 with 888Sport
- 4.40 Henry The Fifth @ 15/2 with 888Sport
Hamilton Horse Racing Tips
- 6.00 The Resdev Way @ 11/4 with 888Sport
- 6.30 Sparkling Red (NB) @ 21/10 with 888Sport
- 7.00 Nacho @ 8/1 with 888Sport
- 7.30 King Of Ice @ 4/6 with 888Sport
- 8.00 Sophiesticate @ 8/1 with 888Sport
- 8.30 The Thin Blue Line @ 15/8 with 888Sport
- 9.00 Fircombe Hall @ 11/2 with 888Sport
Leicester Horse Racing Tips
- 5.15 Solutre @ 10/3 with 888Sport
- 5.45 Tribuna Uffizi @ 2/1 with 888Sport
- 6.15 Salonica @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 6.45 Nikki’s Girl @ 5/2 with 888Sport
- 7.15 Devon Envoy @ 7/4 with 888Sport
- 7.45 Shahnaz @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 8.15 Cobra Kai @ 7/4 with 888Sport
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Best Horse Racing Free Bets
RELATED: Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Best Bets and Tips