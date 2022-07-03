Daily UK &; Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Sunday 3rd July
Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Four meetings in total, with two coming in England, one from up north in Scotland and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 29 races on Sunday 3rd July from the racing in the UK & Ireland.
All four of meetings from Ayr, Market Rasen, Chelmsford and Tramore Racecourses get underway in the afternoon. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.42pm at Ayr, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.40pm at Chelmsford.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Market Rasen and one from Chelmsford, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.
Daily horse racing betting tips: Chelmsford, Tramore, Market Rasen and Ayr
NAP – BEGOODTOYOURSELF @ 4/1 with 888Sport – 3.00 Market Rasen
Our NAP of the day comes from the racing at Market Rasen Racecourse this Sunday, where we have selected Begoodtoyourself to triumph in this Class 5 Novices’ Handicap Chase over the 2m1f43y trip.
This 7-year-old gelding comes here boasting some impressive form, with a win and a runner-up in his last two starts. Begoodtoyourself won impressively last time out at Huntingdon, winning by almost four lengths and won going away too, winning by a clear margin and with no real challenge from the rest of the field.
He faces a 5-pound rise this afternoon, but this shouldn’t be a problem for Begoodtoyourself who looks a capable horse who has lots to offer trainer Christopher Kellett.
NEXT BEST – LILA GIRL @ 4/5 with 888Sport – 2.10 Chelmsford
Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the afternoon racing at Chelmsford, where we have sided with Lila Girl in this Class 4 Handicap over the seven furlong distance.
This 3-year-old filly comes here fresh off the back of two wins in succession for the first time in her career. Both of these wins came around this track, which can only be a positive for Lila Girl again this afternoon. The race before her two wins she came second in a Class 4 Handicap, again at Chelmsford, so it certainly a good track for this Michael Bell trained filly.
Lila Girl runs off a mark of 9st 2lbs, which is half a stone down from her last run where she won a Class 5 handicap, so can clearly run off the weight and is most definitely one to keep an eye on here at a decent price.
Check out all of our racing selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Chelmsford, Tramore, Market Rasen and Ayr on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 29 races:
Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips
- 1.35 Swear @ 13/2 with 888Sport
- 2.10 Lila Girl (NB) @ 4/5 with 888Sport
- 2.45 G’Daay @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 3.20 Internationalangel @ 11/4 with 888Sport
- 3.55 Crimson Sand @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 4.30 Mcqueen @ 11/4 with 888Sport
- 5.05 Star Fortress @ 2/1 with 888Sport
- 5.40 Enshrine @ 11/8 with 888Sport
Tramore Horse Racing Tips
- 2.00 Flyaway Maggie @ 11/4 with 888Sport
- 2.35 Tom McGreevy @ 10/3 with 888Sport
- 3.10 Natural Look @ 6/1 with 888Sport
- 3.45 Dragon Rock @ 2/1 with 888Sport
- 4.20 Sight Nor See @ 6/1 with 888Sport
- 4.55 Withallduerespect @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 5.30 Easy Game @ 1/4 with 888Sport
Market Rasen Horse Racing Tips
- 1.50 Dellboy Trotter @ 9/10 with 888Sport
- 2.25 Villanesque @ 11/1 with 888Sport
- 3.00 Begoodtoyourself (NAP) @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 3.35 Who’s The Guv’Nor @ 10/11 with 888Sport
- 4.10 One For Billy @ 11/8 with 888Sport
- 4.45 Ask Paddington @ 9/4 with 888Sport
- 5.20 Lady Baba @ 4/1 with 888Sport
Ayr Horse Racing Tips
- 1.42 Sixcor @ 7/1 with 888Sport
- 2.17 Ludo’s Landing @ 7/4 with 888Sport
- 2.52 Noble Anthem @ 11/10 with 888Sport
- 3.27 Celestial Star @ 10/11 with 888Sport
- 4.02 Tilsitt @ 13/2 with 888Sport
- 4.37 Highlight Reel @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 5.12 Hello Power @ 3/1 with 888Sport
