Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Monday 27th June

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Four meetings in total, with three coming in England and one coming from north of the border up in Scotland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 28 races on Monday 27th June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.

The meetings from Pontefract and Southwell all get underway in the early afternoon and run into the early evening. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Windsor and Musselburgh get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Southwell, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Musselburgh.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Pontefract and one from Southwell, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.

Daily horse racing betting tips: Pontefract, Southwell, Windsor and Musselburgh

NAP – ELEGANT ERIN @ 7/4 with 888Sport – 2.15 Pontefract

Our NAP of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at the Pontefract meeting, where we have selected Elegant Erin for trainer Paul Midgley and jockey Graham Lee to triumph in this Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

This 5-year-old mare is unbeaten in three starts since dropping to the five furlong distance, which is what today’s Class 4 Handicap is over. Last time out, Elegant Erin won impressively around this same track, which stands her in good stead for yet another promising run and a hope of putting up a four timer this afternoon in this highly competitive race.

Under slight penalty due to last three performances but Elegant Erin should be more than capable of carrying the extra weight and picking up yet another win here.

NEXT BEST – SIMPLY RED @ 4/1 with 888Sport 3.00 Southwell

Our Next Best horse racing bet of the day comes from the racing at Southwell Racecourse this afternoon, where we have sided with Simply Red for trainer Donald McCain to excel in this Class 5 Handicap over 1m7f182y.

This 4-year-old filly comes here after two impressive runs in her last two starts. Simply Red won at Bangor-on-Dee in May with ease by almost ten lengths to Durragh, before finishing second last time out at Uttoxeter narrowly. Runs off a fair 11st 4lbs mark today, which shouldn’t be too much of an ask for her but is still a three-pound penalty due to last few impressive displays.

Simply Red has the cheekpieces on for the first time too this afternoon, which will hopefully help her as she aims to get back to winning ways under the ride of Peter Kavanagh. Certainly has leading claims.

Check out all of our racing selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Pontefract, Southwell, Windsor and Musselburgh on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 28 races:

Pontefract Horse Racing Tips

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

Musselburgh Horse Racing Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

