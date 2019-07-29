Daily Living Center honored with top recognitions

Published Monday, Jul. 29, 2019, 12:11 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Daily Living Center, an adult day health care center in Waynesboro, was recently recognized and honored with two regional awards.

Optima Health and the CENTIPEDE Health Network are touring the Commonwealth this summer through a program called “The Summer of Love and Learning Tour” with the goal of providing training and creating awareness for the non-traditional healthcare providers that perform long-term care services and support to help an individual maintain his or her independence.

A component of this Tour is to recognize Hometown Heroes— “outstanding long-term and home care provider who are passionate about the care they provide to those in need”. The Daily Living Center has been chosen as one of these Home Town Heroes.

The Daily Living Center was also recently awarded first place in Our Health Magazine’s Best of Senior Living in the Adult Health Care Category. This is the second year that the Center has ranked in the top three, and the first year that the organization has received the Gold Level. The recognition was published in the July 2019 issue of the magazine.

About the Daily Living Center

The Daily Living Center is a licensed adult day health care center established in 1988 as a collaborative effort by the Waynesboro Women’s Club and Valley Program for Aging Services. The Center serves adults 18 years of age and older in the communities of Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County. The goal of Adult Day Health Care is to help prevent pre-mature placement in a long-term care facility or institution and enhance the quality of life for those that attend by providing stimulating and engaging care during the day.

Like this: Like Loading...