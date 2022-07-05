Daily American Horse Racing Betting Tips: Tuesday 5th July

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the USA. Eight meetings in total, of which here at Augusta Free Press, we have exclusive betting tips for you on five of the eight meetings on Tuesday 5th July from the racing Stateside.

Of the eight meetings today, we will give you exclusive betting tips on five of them, from Fairmount Park, Finger Lakes, Fort Erie, Horseshoe Indiana and Louisiana Downs. The first race of these five sets off at 1.10pm at Finger Lakes, with the last race of the day of the five we are looking into getting underway at 7.09pm at Horseshoe Indiana.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Epsom and one from Haydock, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race from the five meetings.

Daily horse racing betting tips: Fairmount Park, Finger Lakes, Fort Erie, Horseshoe Indiana and Louisiana Downs

 

NAP – BOLDLEE @ +100 with BetOnline – 2.07pm Finger Lakes

Our NAP of the day comes from the third race of the afternoon at Finger Lakes in this six furlong sprint where we have selected Boldlee for trainer and owner Paul Barrow to triumph.

This 10-year-old boasts absolutely incredible form, and it comes as no surprise that he is the favourite here in this race. Boldlee has raced for the majority around this track, having major success and winning here a staggering 15 times in his racing career. It is quite clearly Boldlee‘s favourite track, which will stand him in good stead for today’s race.

Last time out, Boldlee came second in a race over the same trip as today, but this wasn’t his best performance and he will be looking to put that right today under the ride of Jeremias Flores.

NEXT BEST – W W RUSSIAN GOLD @ +250 with BetOnline 3.52pm Fairmount Park

For our Next Best bet of the day we have sided with W W Russian Gold to win the fifth race of the afternoon at Fairmount Park over the six furlong trip.

This 7-year-old gelding comes here fresh off the back of a win and two runner-up places in his last three starts, which looks to be the best form in the field. W W Russian Gold is familiar with this racecourse too, having ran here ten times in her racing career. His last two runs have been second place finishes around this track, which stands him in good stead for today’s challenge.

Trainer Gabe Retina will be hopeful of getting back to winning ways this afternoon for his impressive gelding, as W W Russian Gold looks to go one better and win this afternoon. We really like his chances.

Check out all of our racing selections across the five selected meetings in the USA on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Fairmount Park, Finger Lakes, Fort Erie, Horseshoe Indiana and Louisiana Downs on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 39 races:

Fairmount Park Racing Tips

Finger Lakes Racing Tips

Fort Erie Racing Tips

Horseshoe Indiana Racing Tips

Louisiana Downs Horse Racing Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

