Cybersecurity tips for work from home during coronavirus pandemic

One of the ways to prevent COVID-19 spread is ‘social distancing’. Fortunately, in this digitally connected era private and professional lives can be continued virtually. Due to the coronavirus situation a majority of people are working from their home, so it is essential to seriously consider cyber hygiene.

For example, avoid installing any redundant applications on smartphones or laptops. Ensure to install next-generation anti-virus in all work devices. It is ideal to have an end-to endpoint protection policy. Organizations can significantly take advantage of a robust managed detection and response program. It can help them to help keep an eye on every endpoint as well as swiftly respond to episodes.

A gain of unauthorized access to your confidential stored data can damage your financial, emotional, and working life. As you are working from a new environment [home], it is essential to stay protected against cybercrime.

Household cybersecurity tips to stay protected all the time

Beware of scams

Working from home transition seems a good opportunity for cybercriminals. COVID-19 is a good situation, where people can get scammed so –

When a call, email, or messages are received exercise vigilance and critical thinking.

Cautiously open attachments, messages, or links from senders you don’t know.

Beware requests for sharing personal details or passwords, especially if the message sounds a feel of urgency.

If you doubt communicators’ identity then delay instant action. Reestablish connection using the sourced contact method.

Use unique & strong passwords

Passwords are the first defense line, so they enable a unique and strong passphrase. Use different passwords on every app or website, especially the ones that store personal and confidential credit card details. Using the same password means if one gets compromised, every account is at risk.

Implement multi-factor authentication

One kind of ID proof can be stolen but several authentication layers will make it hard for cybercriminals to gain access. For example, an inherently owned retina pattern or a physically held security key or something user knows like a PIN.

Update OS and software

The operating system and software updates are designed to handle advanced security breaches.

Use VPN

Virtual Private Network connects portable devices to work the network. It secures your remote network access and web browsing. If you are told to use a VPN on your work devices, while working from home, get to know your company’s VPN needs, procedures, and policies.

Use reliable Wi-Fi

Free Wi-Fi is insecure and exposes your browsing security. Hackers smartly set a fake Wi-Fi hotspot, which looks legitimate but it helps them intercept communication and steal valuable information.

Secure devices while not in use

Never lend work devices to household members or children. Unintentionally they can delete crucial data or introduce the malicious app on your laptop. If devices or computers get shared in the house have separate profiles for everyone.

Don’t use a portable storage device

Portable storage devices can get misplaced easily, so transfer or store files in a secure way. Even ensure that external devices and USBs are protected with passphrases and encryption.

Use trusted information source

Cybercriminals can use trending topics like COVID-19 to scam people or spread disinformation on the social network. Therefore, use trusted information sources and critically think before you believe what gets shared.

