Cybersecurity, IT consulting firm SecureTech360 to expand in Fairfax County

SecureTech360, a small woman-, minority-, and service-disabled veteran-owned cybersecurity and information technology consulting firm, will invest $155,000 to expand in Fairfax County.

The project will create 10 new jobs and enable the company to provide clients with patient-centric IP enabled healthcare, pharmaceutical, and ancillary services, powered by green technologies and cybersecurity.

Founded in 2010, SecureTech360 has doubled in size as a small business since its inception. The company focuses on modernizing technology, cybersecurity, and transforming the digital experience for its customers. Most clients are in the first responder community, and the company provides product offerings to help them navigate into secure cloud technology and scale operations for the future.

In 2020, SecureTech360 was awarded the Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Award, recognizing the company’s staff for dedicating more than 300 hours to volunteering and raising funds for various causes in the community.

The company was also honored as the 2019 Women’s Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year by the National Veteran-Owned Business Association.

“Motivated by a desire to increase diverse representation in the healthcare IT and cybersecurity space, SecureTech360 is excited about the opportunity to create jobs in Virginia for underserved populations,” said Quiana Gainey, principal CEO of SecureTech360. “SecureTech360 will continue to build a bridge between individuals from marginalized communities and provide access to opportunities in the healthcare IT and cybersecurity industry through innovation and training. Our hope is to educate and empower disenfranchised individuals who have systematically been left out of industry while transforming our surrounding local economies.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fairfax County to secure the project and will support SecureTech360’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“The recent growth of SecureTech360 is the perfect illustration of how businesses of all sizes can thrive in our Commonwealth,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “Access to healthcare and medical records has never been more important, and SecureTech360 is at the forefront of streamlining these services to help address present and future needs. We take pride in having this company as one of our partners, and we look forward to its continued success in Fairfax County.”

“Virginia’s leading position in the technology sector makes it an ideal home for innovative startups,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “SecureTech360’s expansion in Fairfax County is a testament to the region’s entrepreneurial spirit and top tech talent. We are very excited to support this SWaM-certified business providing great value to the healthcare industry.”

“We are always pleased to help woman-, minority-, and veteran-owned businesses grow their presence in Fairfax County and Northern Virginia,” Fairfax County Economic Development Authority President and CEO Victor Hoskins said. “Working with SecureTech360 is particularly gratifying because it is creating opportunities in IT sectors for diverse populations.”

“As someone with a professional background in healthcare and who has worked for access to records and information that can be used to improve patient outcomes and health status, I am pleased that SecureTech360 is expanding its work and number of employees in healthcare IT in the 39th district,” State Sen. George Barker said.

“Virginia companies continue to show resilience while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, and I applaud SecureTech360 for recognizing a need across multiple industries to provide greater ease of access to medical records through its platform for consumers in the Commonwealth,” said Del. Vivian Watts. “I am proud to represent this woman-owned small business, and look forward to SecureTech360’s continued success.”

