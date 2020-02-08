Cyberbiosecurity conference to be held in Fairfax March 3-4

Virginia Tech is hosting a “Securing Agriculture, Food, and its Economy with Cyberbiosecurity” workshop on March 3-4 in Fairfax.

The conference will focus on the emerging challenge of how to safely handle the vast troves of data that are being compiled as much more of our agricultural sector becomes digitized.

The event is open to the public and of particular interest to people who work in agriculture, food manufacturing, automation, supply chain and transportation, environmental, human and animal health, synthetic biology, regulation and legislation, and arti­ficial intelligence.

Visit the SAFE website to register by the Feb. 27 deadline.

The event is part of the College of Agriculture and Life Science’s SmartFarm Innovation Network initiative, which will link about 120 interconnected locations around the state to provide faster data; allow for real-time, geographically specific decision-making; and streamline statewide collaboration.

The platform will allow researchers and industry leaders to weave together what happens in the fields and forests with emerging technologies in areas that range from biodesign and artificial intelligence to cybersecurity. And it provides a fertile ground for applying the cybersecurity and data science advancements generating from Virginia Tech’s growth in the greater Washington, D.C., metro area and the launch of the Innovation Campus.

