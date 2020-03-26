Cville360 broadcast to share latest information on coronavirus
The City of Charlottesville is launching a new video broadcast to share the latest information with the community about the coronavirus.
Cville360 is hosted by Brian Wheeler, the city’s director of communications. Shows will be broadcast every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and Thursday at 4 p.m. on the city’s streaming channels and Comcast Ch. 10. On-demand viewing will be available from the city’s website and Facebook Live.
Audience participation will be supported via a Zoom webinar allowing the community to ask questions and share information with City officials.
The first episode will air today at 4 p.m. and will feature Mayor Nikuyah Walker and City Manager Tarron Richardson.
For more information, visit www.charlottesville.org/zoom.
