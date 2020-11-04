Cville Plans Together: Dates announced for interactive webinars, drop-in webinars, pop-up events

The City of Charlottesville announces an opportunity to review a draft Affordable Housing Plan and Comprehensive Plan revisions as part of Cville Plans Together.

The city is working in partnership with a consultant team on an effort to update the city’s Comprehensive Plan, including an Affordable Housing Plan, and then complete a rewrite of the zoning ordinance.

This process, branded Cville Plans Together, kicked off with a virtual conversation series and webinars in May and June. Now, the community is encouraged to review the draft Affordable Housing Plan and initial Comprehensive Plan Revisions, which are outlined in virtual meeting “stations” on the Cville Plans Together website.

Community input is encouraged. One way to submit comments is through an online survey, which will be available on the website through December 2. There is also a toll-free number available; interested parties can call (833) 752-6428 to hear a message in English and Spanish and provide comments.

In addition to the materials on the website, you can learn more and share your input in other ways, outlined below.

More information about all activities, including registration links, can be found at CvillePlansTogether.com/virtual-meeting.

Two interactive webinars focused on the draft Affordable Housing Plan

Held via Zoom – registration required. The same content will be presented at both sessions, followed by a Q&A.

Nov. 11 (Wednesday, 6:30-8:00pm) – Register Here

Nov. 17 (Tuesday, 6:30-8:00pm) – Register Here

Two interactive webinars focused on the draft Comprehensive Plan revisions

Held via Zoom – registration required. The same content will be presented at both sessions, followed by a Q&A.

Nov. 14 (Saturday, 10-11:30am) – Register Here

Nov. 18 (Wednesday, 6:30-8:00pm) – Register Here

Three virtual drop-in sessions

These events are web-based “office hours” or Q&A sessions, held over Zoom, accessible via computer or phone. You can drop in to ask questions or share your feedback.

During these events, the focus is on gathering comments and responding to questions. No information will be formally presented, and registration is not needed.

Dates/times:

Nov. 13 (Friday, 11:30am-1pm) – Zoom Link or (888) 475-4499 Toll-free

Nov. 19 (Thursday, 5:30-7pm) – Zoom Link or (888) 475-4499 Toll-free

Nov. 23 (Monday, 5:30-7pm) – Zoom Link or (888) 475-4499 Toll-free

Pop-up events

This will be an opportunity to walk by and pick up printed materials or ask a question.

Details are being finalized. Dates and times will be announced on the website and on Cville Plans Together social media.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

