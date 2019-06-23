Cville Neighborhood Hiring Events coming to Charlottesville communities

Join in a series of Cville Neighborhood Hiring Events in our local communities of South 1st Street, Friendship Court, and Greenstone on 5th.

More than 10 employers with immediate openings will be onsite. See below for a complete listing of events:

Residents of the South 1st Street, Friendship Court, and Greenstone on 5th neighborhoods are highly encouraged to come out and see what job opportunities the employers have to offer. This is a great chance to meet recruiters face-to-face.

The Cville Neighborhood Hiring Events are sponsored by the City of Charlottesville in partnership with Virginia Career Works – Charlottesville Center and the three participating communities.

For more information, contact Hollie Lee, City of Charlottesville Office of Economic Development, at leeh@charlottesville.org or 434-970-3117.

For updates and other job opportunities, visit http://www.charlottesville.org/jobcenter.

