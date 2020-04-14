Cville Community Cares launches $50K food relief campaign

Cville Community Cares is launching its second mutual aid campaign today, #50forFood, to provide emergency food relief directly to community members reeling from the financial devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will benefit two vulnerable groups struggling to keep food on the table: residents of neighboring rural counties that lack food support infrastructure and immigrants (aid to be distributed through Sin Barreras.)

“We know that many community members are looking for ways to support those most impacted by the pandemic; #50forFood asks them to donate all or part of their stimulus checks to support our food insecure neighbors. #50forFood is an easy and highly effective way to redistribute funds to where they’re needed most.” said Christina Rivera, Co-President of Congregate Charlottesville, the local clergy group that has partnered with Cville Community Cares.

“Sin Barreras has a long history of responding to the needs of the Latinx community”, says Fanny Smedile, Founder and Board President. “The #50forFood campaign will allow us to help meet the needs of some of our most vulnerable families.”

Sara Tansey, Coordinator for Charlottesville Community Cares Grocery Team reports “I’ve witnessed an amazing outpouring of support from those within the Charlottesville Albemarle area. But we’re seeing a deluge of requests from our neighbors in outlying counties where there are just not as many food aid resources. We’re hopeful that Charlottesville will step up and help those facing hunger and uncertainty in more rural counties.”

#50forFood is the second mutual aid COVID-19 relief effort by Cville Community Cares; its first campaign helped over 1000 families in need, distributing $155K in microgrants and over $40K in grocery assistance in the past month.

Donations are being accepted online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/cvillecares50forfood or by check to Congregate Charlottesville, PO Box 2293, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

Congregate Charlottesville is a 501c3 non-profit organization. All donations to this campaign are tax-deductible.

