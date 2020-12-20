Cutting down costs with DIY vehicle repairs

Published Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, 5:05 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Car maintenance seems daunting at first but start small and work your way up the ladder, over time you will gain confidence from the small projects that you will need to be able to tackle the larger ones. Aptitude and capability are generally the biggest barriers in front of people preventing them from taking the DIY plunge but if budget is a concern you owe it to yourself and your pocketbook to switch up the narrative and learn how to handle some things on your own.

Understand the demand

Understanding which repairs can be anticipated on your vehicle will help you to decide where to start when you are figuring out your comfort level with at home repairs. Oil changes, air filters, wiper blades, washing and waxing, these are all routine jobs that regardless of your specific car, will be required. Reading how to guides and learning what is involved before your car needs these repairs will ease the anticipation of having to do them yourself.

Jobs like changing the oil for example should probably not be your first attempted task in the DIY world. However, washing and waxing at home is an elementary way to begin and saves you cash and time. You might think knowing how to wash your car is innate, but learning about different products to use and also ways to improve and extend the life of the wash may not be. You can research a complete guide to washing and waxing your car that takes you step by step through the process so you can create efficiencies in your method and make smart purchases product wise.

Utilize free resources

There is no time like the present to take advantage of how much access we have to the knowledge we seek. Sometimes the sheer volume of resources can seem overwhelming but regarding DIY projects as they pertain to your vehicle, the information you gather might be cut and dry. It is more important for consider the reputation of your source. Browsing the internet is definitely not akin to using a professional to do the repair as you have relied on in the past, but if being budget conscious is your objective you need to lengthen the leash between you and your mechanic. Find how to guides and videos that are specific to your vehicle, getting more detailed in your knowledge seeking stage is the best way to avoid costly mistakes that will take a toll on your wallet and your ride.

Celebrate small victories

To an experienced at home mechanic, washing and waxing a car might not even be worth mentioning but as a reluctant novice, this is exciting. Use the motivation and pride you gain from the small tasks to propel you towards the larger ones. Along the way you will uncover skills you probably did not know you had, as well as resources to improve on the areas where you might be lacking. Over time adding in DIY car maintenance to your routine will highlight areas of financial savings as well.

Related

Comments