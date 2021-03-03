Cute gift ideas for your spouse

When it comes to buying a cute gift for your spouse, you have to think about how it will make them feel. Will they feel appreciated and loved? You also have to consider the reason behind the gifting. Is it your anniversary, did they do something great at work, do you want to honor their hobby, or do you simply want to give them an amazing partner?

Whatever the case, even if you’ve been together with your partner long enough to know them like the back of your hand, at some point or another, you might have to panic-search for a cute gift you think they’d like.

To make your gift searching a less strenuous process, we’ve created a list of some amazing gift ideas your husband or wife will love.

Personalized plaques as a gift

Thoughtful gifts make the best gifts, so adding a personal touch to your gift will make it a very sentimental one so why not get them a personalized plaque?

Personalized plaques engraved with a special message are a great way of telling your spouse you care about them and that you worked hard to get them a special gift. Custom plaques are amazing gifts and they last forever such that they can go down many generations.

A customized plant pot

A personalized plant pot filled with your spouse’s favorite plant or flower can make the perfect gift. Customized pots are very thoughtful, memorable, and come in a variety of styles and designs.

The best part is your spouse doesn’t have to be a green thumb to appreciate this kind of gift. They’ll enjoy the psychological benefit of nurturing a plant and will thank you for opening that side of them they didn’t know existed.

You can engrave a heartfelt message in the pot that they’ll cherish forever.

A couples’ card game

Nothing makes a relationship so intriguing than the questions you ask each other during the courting or talking stage as it’s mostly referred to these days. With each answer provided, two people learn more about the other as they try to demystify the personality behind this new, intriguing person.

But after being together for a while, people tend to lose that curiosity. That’s where a good couple’s card game comes in handy.

A card game with interesting questions on topics revolving around each other’s families, history, and intimacy based on their present, past, and future will make for a very fun game night.

A custom framed picture

A customized framed picture can be a great idea for your spouse. They are very inventive, creative, and can be deeply intimate hence why they can be such a great idea.

You could frame a photo that bears a special meaning to them such as a picture your spouse took with you on holiday, a picture with them and their family, or a picture of them receiving an award for exemplary performance at their job.

The options are boundless.

The thought counts … but so does the gift

Gift shopping for your spouse can be intimidating. Depending on the occasion, you might not want to overdo it but you also want to show them that you care about them a lot. Striking that balance is difficult but the gifts listed above should give you an idea or two about where to start. Happy gifting.

Story by Brad Bernanke

