Cut down on promotion costs with these branded giveaways

Allocating your budget is always a struggle for business owners; of course, you need to have enough for production, employees, etc. But you also need money to spend on promotion and advertising. The problem is that your return on investment is never guaranteed, and the more expensive advertising options may not work for your business.

This blog takes a look at a highly effective promotional tool that is also cost-efficient: The branded giveaway. Branded items can range from custom chapstick, hand sanitizer, water bottles, etc. Continue reading below to learn more.

Branded custom chapstick

One of the best promotional items to give during the winter season is custom chapstick with your logo printed on the casing. Chapstick is an item everyone needs during the cold season but often forgets to have on them. Whether you’re giving the promotional item as a gift to existing customers or giving them away to potential customers at trade shows or public events, you’ll be surprised how many people are grateful to receive custom chapstick.

Branded hand sanitizer

Branded hand sanitizer, much like custom chapstick, is an item everyone needs but often doesn’t have. After the pandemic, hand sanitizer is a luxury everyone can appreciate, so handing them out at trade shows or charity events you sponsor is a great way to build brand recognition. Additionally, hand sanitizer can be shared among people allowing your brand to grow organically as potential customers share and regift your branded hand sanitizer bottle.

Branded sunscreen

Sunscreen is vital to protecting skin during the summer. Branded sunscreen is a go-to for brands who like to sponsor outdoor events, such as charity golf tournaments, volleyball tournaments, fun runs, or beach days. Similar to custom chapstick, it is an essential item for certain times of the year, and too often, people find themselves without it when the sun is blazing hot.

Branded pens

Branded pens are a go-to for offices like banks and law firms. Perhaps no promotional item has a bigger shelf life than pens. How often have you received a pen and absentmindedly put it in your purse or cup holder? And when the time comes to write something, or someone needs to borrow a pen, it’s there for your use. Branded pens can spread from person to person, organically building your brand recognition.

Branded water bottles

Branded water bottles are a great promotional item for outdoor events like music festivals and charity fun runs. Like pens, water bottles have a long shelf life and can be used repeatedly to ensure your promotional budget is well spent and long-lasting.

Branded items are a cost-effective promotional tool

The best part of all the items listed above is that they are cheap to make and mass produce but still highly effective in promoting your brand. Especially if you choose the right items for the suitable events, this can only be achieved through trial and error; in some events, custom chapstick will be the way to go; in others, maybe a branded water bottle is the solution.

Story by Brad Brananke

