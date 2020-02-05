Custom Truck One Source to invest $2.6M in Bedford County expansion

Custom Truck One Source will invest $2.6 million to expand its existing manufacturing operation in Bedford County.

The company will double production at its operation in Forest to meet growing demand from its customers, creating 61 new jobs, according to a release from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.

“Custom Truck One Source has been manufacturing specialty heavy and aerial lift trucks in Virginia for nearly 30 years,” Northam said. “Their success demonstrates the incredible value and growth that this industry can rev up for our Commonwealth and local economies. We thank the company for choosing to invest and create 21st-century jobs in Bedford County.”

Custom Truck One Source is the first true single-source provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions. With sales, rentals, aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal, the company’s team of experts, vast equipment breadth, and integrated network of locations across North America offer superior service and efficiency for its customers. Since 2008, Custom Truck has grown from 17 employees in Bedford County to 192 today, and this project represents the company’s third expansion in the past 10 years. In 2012, Custom Truck added a large welding facility, and in 2018 expanded its footprint to a nearby site to establish a seamless customer pickup area.

“As we work to build a strong and diverse economy in all regions of the Commonwealth, we are proud to support this important project and Custom Truck One Source’s continued growth in Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Bedford County has been an ideal location for the company due to its low operating costs and robust workforce, and we look forward to Custom Truck’s expansion.”

“We’re proud of the continued success we’ve had in Bedford County which has allowed us to launch this current on-site expansion with new jobs and investment,” said Fred Ross, CEO of Custom Truck One Source. “Thanks to the dedication of our skilled workforce and the support we’ve had in Virginia, we will continue to exceed our targets and compete in the global marketplace for years to come.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Bedford County to secure the project for Virginia and will support the company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. Bedford County’s Economic Development Authority also provided a cash incentive tied to the company’s growth and investment over the next three years.

“We are pleased that Custom Truck is on an accelerated growth pace to meet the needs of its industry while adding new, quality jobs in Bedford County,” said Mickey Johnson, member of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors. “We appreciate the company’s commitment to retain its qualified workforce and create new job opportunities.”

“I am pleased that Custom Truck has decided to expand their current operation in Bedford County,” said Sen. Stephen Newman. “Their choice to further invest in our community is evidence that Bedford County has a thriving business climate and workforce. The addition of 61 new jobs created by this expansion further strengthens the economic vitality of our region. I wish Custom Truck the best as they continue to grow and serve as an outstanding corporate partner in Bedford County.”

“This announcement is further evidence of the strength of our national economy and the vitality of Virginia’s skilled workforce,” said Del. Kathy J. Byron. “Custom Truck is producing a unique, high demand product in a region that welcomes manufacturing and encourages businesses to grow and expand. I am grateful to Custom Truck for reaffirming their confidence in Virginia, in Bedford County, and in the people of our region.”

