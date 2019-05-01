Custom trade show booths: Buying vs. renting

Attending business expos and trade shows is an excellent way of creating awareness of your brand and the products you stand behind. It also provides an opportunity to connect with your industry’s movers and shakers as well as potential lead clients. To capture the attention of other participants and shoppers on the floor, you need to partner with a company that understands how to create aesthetic custom trade show displays.

ExpoMarketing is a leading trade show exhibit company with its headquarters in Orange County, California. Since its establishment in 1991, the company has gathered over 25 years of experience in providing innovating trade show solutions backed up with quality customer care.

ExpoMarketing, a firm owned and administered by women, is an award-winning company and boasts of having a certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. The company considers each client as part of the family. That’s why the in-house design team works hand-in-hand with you to ensure they create a trade exhibition booth that not only captures but engages your target audience.

Renting vs. Buying: Which is Better?

The decision to rent or buy a trade show exhibit requires a lot of critical thinking. There are several factors to consider. Are you planning to rebrand any time soon? How many business expos will you be attending? These are issues that are unique to each business. Knowing your position will help you make the right choice. Read on to learn some of the advantages and disadvantages of buying, as well as renting.

Buying: Advantages

Allows attendance to multiple trade shows. If you barely make changes on your floor plan and the design of your exhibit, then buying an exhibition display is the right choice. The only costs you’ll incur is changing the graphics.

Increased cost-effectiveness for larger booths. Considering the financial input that goes into the design and engineering of a trade show display, it would be a better bargain to buy a large sized exhibit (10×20 or 10×30). It is cheaper to work on a smaller booth because the larger the size, the higher the cost.

Disadvantages

Ownership overheads. Buying a trade show exhibit comes with additional costs. You need to consider maintenance costs, insurance, and reprints which should be done more often than not.

Buying is expensive for a small budget. If your brand has a low marketing expenditure, buying a booth is costly because of the initial design budget.

Renting: Advantages

You can make changes in branding as you wish. If you anticipate a future rebranding process, then renting a booth is an ideal option. It gives businesses the liberty to change the graphics and layout. Rental booths are the best option for such a transition.

Enhanced flexibility when participating in multiple shows. Renting also allows you to register your attendance to two trade shows happening simultaneously. For instance, if you intend on attending two business expos happening a week apart, it would be wise to rent two exhibits due to the restraining time factor.

Disadvantages

Limited customization. With rental trade-show booths, you’re confined to the extent of customization and graphic design featured in your exhibit rental. For 100% customization, you must have full ownership of an expo display.

Expect a few blemishes. Rental exhibits are often created using reusable structures and components that wear and tear with time. It is advisable to partner with Expo Marketing for the top-tier quality control measures.

