Curve blank Flying Squirrels in series finale

Published Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, 10:57 pm

Gio Brusa tied a season high with three hits, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels failed to score, losing, 2-0, to the Altoona Curve on Thursday at PNG Field.

It was the 13th shutout loss this season for Richmond (42-72, 19-28) and the third shutout loss to Altoona (58-58, 22-26). The Flying Squirrels finished the season 8-13 in games against the Curve.

The Flying Squirrels squandered opportunities to score in the first, second and seventh innings, finishing the game 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Jalen Miller attempted to score from second base on a wild pitch by Cody Bolton (Win, 2-2) in the first inning, reaching third safely before taking off for home plate when catcher Arden Pabst’s throw rolled up the third base line. Third baseman Brett Pope threw Miller out at home plate to end the inning.

Brusa doubled to lead off the second inning, but was thrown out at home plate by Bligh Madris while attempting to score on a single by Johneshwy Fargas.

Brusa led off the seventh inning with a triple, but Clay Holmes struck out the next three batters to strand Brusa at third and end the Flying Squirrels’ threat. He finished the game 3-for-4 with a double and a triple.

Chase Johnson (Loss, 0-5) held Altoona scoreless for three innings before allowing a run in the fourth. After Chris Sharpe reached on an error by Peter Maris, Jared Oliva reached base on a fielder’s choice and later scored on an RBI single by Oniel Cruz.

In his first start of the season, Johnson allowed one run (unearned) on three hits across 3.1 innings while striking out two batters and issuing one walk.

The Curve doubled their lead in the seventh against Garrett Williams. After Brett Pope doubled with two outs, reliever Beau Sulser entered as a pinch hitter and pulled an RBI double down the third base line to put Altoona up, 2-0.

The Flying Squirrels brought the potential tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but Blake Cederlind (Save, 1) induced a game-ending double play to finish the shutout for Altoona.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to begin a three-day, four-game series against the Bowie Baysox on Friday when right-hander Brandon Lawson (5-6, 3.74 ERA) is slated to face right-hander Tyler Herb (1-2, 5.84 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:35 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Prior to Friday’s game, Washington Redskins and former James Madison University cornerback Jimmy Moreland will throw out a ceremonial first pitch as part of Redskins Day at The Diamond. Gates open at 6 p.m. and ceremonial first pitches are scheduled to begin at approximately 6:45 p.m.

As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, Konnan, a native of Cuba and currently one the most popular Hispanic wrestlers, will make an appearance at The Diamond. There will be a public meet & greet in the Nutzyville Kids Zone presented by Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy happy hour drink specials from 6-8 p.m. each Friday home game in Funnville. Specials include $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, Beer Express carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain (located on main concourse, first base side).

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

