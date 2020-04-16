Current NFL Draft for Super Bowl 2020 betting tips: Top picks for AFC clubs

The calendar pages are turning toward the 85th annual meeting of the National Football League (NFL). Since the 2020 NFL Draft is now under a week away, you can check the NFL prop bets page on www.fanduel.com. Adding to that, here’s a wrap-up of each American Football Conference (AFC) team’s prospect evaluations for the first-round picks.

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU, can be a great pick for strongside linebacker-needy Ravens. Despite being on the shorter side, his toughness and athletic ability could make him a linebacker who can hold the utmost impact from any alignment. More importantly, he has incredible range both when running all over the zone coverage and downhill against the run.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills are eyeing on taking and overhauling Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn, alongside Josh Norman, who already signed a one-year deal in March. Igbinoghene is best at finishing bursts against the run. While he seems like explosive and a physical cover for his size, he has a callow coverage technique.

Cincinnati Bengals

Who wouldn’t pick a smart quarterback with rare intangibles like Joe Burrow, QB, LSU? He has flourished athleticism, amazing leadership, eminent mental and physical toughness, accurate delivery, and so on. There’s no way Cincinnati would go in any other ways, unless, perhaps, other teams would end up getting aggressive and give the Bengals an offer they can’t refuse.

Cleveland Browns

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia, does a sublime job at opening holes for the running game. He has remarkable footwork that matches his size at 6-5, 315 lbs, making him one of those football fit players. Adding to that, he is a well-coached top-flight left tackle straight from a winning program.

Denver Broncos

To complement the skills of Noah Fant, Courtland Sutton, and Daesean Hamilton, Broncos can use Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama, as a multifaceted, big-play speedster to exploit Drew Lock’s weakness(es). His route-running skills on hitches and other shorters routes also made him fit the bill as a field-stretcher.

Houston Texans

Since the departure of David Vernon, a.k.a DJ Reader Jr., in free agency, Texans are currently in the search of someone who can top off their defensive line. Standing at 6-0, 193 lbs, Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah, can be that ideal prospect. He has been an aggressive, physical cover, and has been keeping an eye on receivers at the defensive backfield.

Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pittman, WR, USC, has been considered as an interesting prospect by many clubs due to his size, which is 6-4, 223 lbs. Having said that, the Colts are closely watching him because of his “play now” skill. Rather than a jacked guy who can sift through the field, the Colts believed that he’s more of a route runner and a tough technician.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are by some means restocking their front seven. Among their prospects is Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn, who has been in the spotlight throughout the draft process. In fact, analysts have been dubbing him as the most impactful interior defensive pick. Being a quick disruptor who has the ability to play off-ball linebacker, he can serve as a linchpin to Jaguars.

Kansas City Chiefs

Due to his inside and outside versatility, Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU can fill in the hole left by Kendall Fuller. With his built at 5-10, 191 lbs, he’s a swagger and a scrappy cover with a knack of being trained on receivers’ routes. On the backend, he can be a great match for Tyrann Mathieu.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have confidence in Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU has underrated speed both in and out the slot. In Indy, he impressively put himself in the first round conversation and punctuated an amazing season with a fantastic combine. He turned up as a quick, efficient route-runner at Louisiana State University’s passing game.

Los Angeles Chargers

Another undervalued athlete is Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. While he has raw decision-making skills, he had a solid 2019 season. During the Superbowl and combine, he showcased how receptive he is to learning behind the veterans. His immediate improvements on his stock piqued Chargers’ interests.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins are among the AFC teams with loads of draft capital. Depending on how the board shakes out, they would either settle for Tua Tagovailoa or opt for Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama. Sure, he’s still nowhere an elite pass-protector, but he’s among the picks who are powerful run-blockers. Dolphins might restock Humphries at left tackle, while Wills on the right side.

New England Patriots

Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge Rusher, Penn State is one of the ascending talents who’s still scratching the surface on his potential. His abilities are made to disrupt hybrid schemes like Matt Patricia’s. Standing at 6-5, 266 lbs, Gross-Matos is well-built enough to be a defender. Also, his explosiveness and versatility are among the factors why the Patriots picked him.

New York Jets

In this class, there’s no doubt that Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa, is the most athletic O-lineman. At 6-5, 320 lbs, he can hold down both left and right tackles for a long time. Also, during a running game, he excels at fusing his pass-blocking abilities with physicality and power.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State is a smooth, three-down pick with a sensational blend of explosiveness and power that can beat the Steelers’ offensive attack. He’s also a patient runner who’s great at coming in and taking on starting carries. If necessary, he can showcase a second gear in the open field.

Tennessee Titans

As Jurrell Casey’s replacement, the board might require the Titans to scout for an upfield, interior defensive lineman in addition to the need for a good tackle. Although he’s stout against the run, Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU is great at disrupting plays in the backfield, thanks to his pass-rushing chops. He may help fill the void on the Titans’ interior defensive line.

