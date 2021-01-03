Culpeper woman dead in New Year’s Eve crash

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Campbell is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Culpeper County.

The crash occurred on Thursday at 11:25 p.m. along Route 652 (Mitchells Road), half of a mile east of Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive).

A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling East on Route 652 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jazmine C. Allen, 21, of Culpeper, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.

Allen was wearing a seatbelt.

Passengers in the Chevrolet, a 22-year-old male, a 23-year-old female, and a 24-year-old female, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were transported to UVA Medical Center.

All three passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

